Sureserve : Precision Lifts, K&T Heating and Allied Protection are now COVID-19 Secure

Precision Lifts, K&T Heating and Allied Protection are now COVID-19 Secure after a number of external verification audits carried out by NQA.

We believe that in a highly skilled and challenging profession, the requirement for certification is not only a necessity but allows our clients and employees to have full confidence in the business and the services that we provide. That is why we chose NQA to complete our COVID SECURE Guideline Verification. We want to ensure that our clients and our employees feel safe and are getting the treatment that they expect from The Sureserve Group by remaining driven to deliver a professional and safe standard with everything we do, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the Sureserve Group, best practice in all areas of compliance is extremely important. Dean White, Managing Director of Precision says 'As a compliance based business, demonstrable and externally verified achievement is an essential part of our identity. Being measured by NQA's standard is the best that we could've worked towards, and we have achieved just that.'

When asked about the importance of The Sureserve Group being COVID SECURE, Sarah Eddy, Group Governance & Compliance Manager said 'The Sureserve Group value the Health, Safety and Wellbeing of every colleague, client, customer and key stakeholder. Safety is one of our core business values and this is evident in the way that the Group has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. Communication is the key and we go above and beyond to be inclusive with all of our employees. I feel very proud to be part of the Sureserve family and work alongside all of our businesses.'

NQA were very impressed with the work that the Group are doing to ensure safety across the business, with Nick Wright (Managing Director at NQA) saying 'It's clear the teams put their employees and customers at the heart of everything they do. They show outstanding commitment to quality and safety, truly inspirational!'.

Thank you NQA for delivering another professional audit with us at The Sureserve Group. We are currently in the process of obtaining more COVID SECURE certifications for our other businesses.

Watch the following video to see our documentation of the day:

You can read the full case study on NQA's website: https://www.nqa.com/en-gb/resources/case-studies/p...