SURESERVE GROUP PLC

(LAKE)
Sureserve : Sure Maintenance Charity Day

09/17/2019 | 04:27pm EDT

On Friday 13th September Sure Maintenance held their annual charity day, at Mottram Hall in Cheshire, all in aid of two charities the Rainbow Trust and the Sureserve Foundation.

The day included a Golf Competition, plus Laser Clay Shooting, Axe Throwing and a Segway Drive for the non-golfers. A celebratory dinner was held in the evening, which included presentations and speeches from both of the charities, a raffle and a charity auction.

It is fair to say that the day was a grand success, with an incredible £15,000 raised, to be split between the two charities.

The Sureserve Foundation would therefore like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Sure Maintenance; to all those that organised such a fun-filled day and the employees and supply chain that supported, and for raising a fantastic £7,500 for the Foundation, which will go towards helping individuals and families in need across the UK to warm their homes and to assist with the reduction of fuel poverty.

Thank you to everyone, it is greatly appreciated.

Disclaimer

Sureserve Group plc published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 20:26:03 UTC
