Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Surface Oncology Inc    SURF

SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC

(SURF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP informs shareholders that it is investigating Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF) for potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to its April 2018 initial public offering ("IPO"). Surface Oncology completed its IPO on April 23, 2018, offering shares at $15.00. Since its IPO, Surface Oncology's stock has plummeted, and currently trades at $2.06, or less than 85% of its IPO price. Surface Oncology is a clinical-stage immune-oncology company that engages in the development of cancer therapies.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Surface Oncology's misconduct, click here.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC
05:53pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating Surface Oncology, Inc. (..
BU
12:56pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
08/03SURFACE ONCOLOGY : Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel Launches Investiga..
PR
07/26INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
06/07SURFACE ONCOLOGY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
06/07Surface Oncology to Participate in 40th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcar..
GL
05/24SURFACE ONCOLOGY : Presents Preclinical Data Further Supporting Anti-Tumor Mecha..
AQ
05/15SURFACE ONCOLOGY : to Present at Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences
AQ
05/09SURFACE ONCOLOGY : Reports Financial Results and Corporate Highlights for First ..
AQ
05/09SURFACE ONCOLOGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20,2 M
EBIT 2019 -59,5 M
Net income 2019 -54,9 M
Finance 2019 29,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,07x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,88x
EV / Sales2019 1,38x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
Capitalization 57,4 M
Chart SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC
Duration : Period :
Surface Oncology Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,00  $
Last Close Price 2,10  $
Spread / Highest target 567%
Spread / Average Target 376%
Spread / Lowest Target 186%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey J. Goater President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Daniel S. Lynch Chairman
Jessica Fees Chief Financial & Accounting officer
Scott C. Chappel Chief Technology Officer
Vito J. Palombella Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC-51.42%57
GILEAD SCIENCES1.30%80 277
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS5.94%45 125
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-19.79%32 703
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC30.76%10 582
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.30.23%8 517
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group