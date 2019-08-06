Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF)

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP informs shareholders that it is investigating Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF) for potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to its April 2018 initial public offering ("IPO"). Surface Oncology completed its IPO on April 23, 2018, offering shares at $15.00. Since its IPO, Surface Oncology's stock has plummeted, and currently trades at $2.06, or less than 85% of its IPO price. Surface Oncology is a clinical-stage immune-oncology company that engages in the development of cancer therapies.

