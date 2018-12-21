Surface Oncology Added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, announced today that it has been added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: NBI). This addition will become effective prior to market open on December 24, 2018.



The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) is designed to track the performance of a set of NASDAQ-listed securities that meet certain eligibility criteria and are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). These requirements include minimum market capitalization and average daily trading volume. The NBI is re-ranked annually and forms the basis for a number of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), including the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. For more information about the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com .

ABOUT SURFACE ONCOLOGY

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment with lead programs targeting CD73, CD39, IL-27 and CD47. Surface’s novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. The company has a pipeline of seven novel immunotherapies and a strategic collaboration with Novartis focused on up to three next-generation cancer immunotherapies.

For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com

Contacts:

Seth Lewis

slewis@surfaceoncology.com

617-655-5031