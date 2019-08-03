Log in
Surface Oncology : Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel Launches Investigations

08/03/2019 | 11:06am EDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims for violations of federal law against the following companies that recently issued stock in connection with an initial public offering ("IPO"):

Company Name

Stock Ticker

IPO Date

IPO Price

Closing Price August 2, 2019

Join the Action

Pintec Technology

(NASDAQ: PT)

######

$11.88

$3.45

Click Here 

Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

(NASDAQ: GNLN)

4/18/2019

$17.00

$8.01

Click Here 

Sunlands Technology Group

STG

3/23/2018

$11.50

$2.23

Click Here 

Surface Oncology

(NASDAQ: SURF)

4/19/2018

$15.00

$2.22

Click Here 

Pluralsight, Inc.

(NASDAQ: PS)

5/17/2018

$15.00

$18.62

Click Here 

 Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the filings by the companies listed above with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with their recent IPOs, respectively, contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the businesses, operations, and prospects of the companies listed above.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-rights-law-firm-johnson-fistel-launches-investigations-300896010.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
