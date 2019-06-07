Log in
Surface Oncology to Participate in 40th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

0
06/07/2019

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, announced that Jeff Goater, chief executive officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

The corporate presentation will be accessible by visiting the Events and Presentations page of the website at https://investors.surfaceoncology.com/news-events/events

About Surface Oncology:
Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment with lead programs targeting CD73, CD39, IL-27 and CD47. Surface’s novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. The company has a pipeline of six novel immunotherapies and a strategic collaboration with Novartis focused on NZV930 (CD73) and potentially one additional undisclosed program.

For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

Contacts:
Seth Lewis
slewis@surfaceoncology.com
617-665-5031

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20,2 M
EBIT 2019 -59,5 M
Net income 2019 -54,9 M
Finance 2019 29,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,50x
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
Capitalization 100 M
Chart SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC
Duration : Period :
Surface Oncology Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,0 $
Spread / Average Target 178%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey J. Goater President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Daniel S. Lynch Chairman
Jessica Fees Chief Financial & Accounting officer
Scott C. Chappel Chief Technology Officer
Vito J. Palombella Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC-15.09%104
GILEAD SCIENCES1.85%80 909
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.27%42 680
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-19.79%32 744
GENMAB7.49%10 857
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC12.23%8 523
