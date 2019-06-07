Surface Oncology to Participate in 40th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, announced that Jeff Goater, chief executive officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.



The corporate presentation will be accessible by visiting the Events and Presentations page of the website at https://investors.surfaceoncology.com/news-events/events .

About Surface Oncology:

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment with lead programs targeting CD73, CD39, IL-27 and CD47. Surface’s novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. The company has a pipeline of six novel immunotherapies and a strategic collaboration with Novartis focused on NZV930 (CD73) and potentially one additional undisclosed program.

For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com .