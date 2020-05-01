Log in
Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

05/01/2020 | 08:31am EDT

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) ("Surgery Partners" or the "Company"), a leading short-stay surgical facility owner and operator, announced the Company will release its first quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Monday, May 11, 2020, to be followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

You can join the call as follows:

  • Dial in number for live access: 1-877-300-8521 (domestic), 1-412-317-6026 (international)
  • Replay (available 2 hours after the call and available until May 25, 2020): 844-512-2921 (domestic), 1-412-317-6671 (international)
  • Passcode for the live call and the replay: 10143757

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.surgerypartners.com. The replay will also be available on this same website for a limited time following the call.

To learn more about Surgery Partners, please visit the company's website at www.surgerypartners.com. Surgery Partners uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding Surgery Partners is routinely posted on the Company's website and is readily accessible. 

About Surgery Partners

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 30 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, a diagnostic laboratory, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities. For additional information, visit www.surgerypartners.com.

Contact:

Surgery Partners Investor Relations
(615) 234-8940
IR@surgerypartners.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
