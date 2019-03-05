Log in
Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

03/05/2019 | 06:01am EST

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) ("Surgery Partners" or the "Company"), a leading healthcare services company, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results before the market open on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, to be followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-451-6152, or for international callers, 1-201-389-0879. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13688435. The replay will be available until March 27, 2019.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.surgerypartners.com. The on-line replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

To learn more about Surgery Partners, please visit the company's website at www.surgerypartners.com. Surgery Partners uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding Surgery Partners is routinely posted on the company's website and is readily accessible. 

About Surgery Partners

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 32 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, a diagnostic laboratory, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities. For additional information, visit www.surgerypartners.com.

Investors:

FTI Consulting
(615) 234-8940
IR@surgerypartners.com 

Media:

FTI Consulting
(212) 850-5681
surgerypartners@fticonsulting.com

SurgeryPartnersLinear (1).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
