Surgical Innovations : Postponement of the Annual General Meeting 2020

10 June 2020

Surgical Innovations Group plc

(the "Company")

Postponement of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020

Surgical Innovations Group plc (AIM: SUN), the designer, manufacturer, and distributor of innovative technology for minimally invasive surgery, provides the following update relating to its 2020 AGM.

The Board has decided to postpone the AGM in view of the current situation regarding COVID-19 and public health guidance on social distancing, in accordance with its articles of association (the "Articles"). 1 The Board intends to convene the AGM on 16 September 2020 to provide the opportunity for shareholders to attend in person. Notice of the AGM will be given in accordance with the requirements of the Articles, with no less than 21 clear days' written notice.2

An electronic copy of the annual report is available at the Company's website, www sigroupplc com,and hard copies will be sent in due course to shareholders who have elected to receive information in this format, along with copies of the Notice of AGM and proxy voting forms which will also be made available online. A further announcement will be made at the appropriate time.