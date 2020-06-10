Surgical Innovations : Postponement of the Annual General Meeting 2020

10 June 2020
Surgical Innovations Group plc
(the "Company")
Postponement of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020
Surgical Innovations Group plc (AIM: SUN), the designer, manufacturer, and distributor of innovative technology for minimally invasive surgery, provides the following update relating to its 2020 AGM.
The Board has decided to postpone the AGM in view of the current situation regarding COVID-19 and public health guidance on social distancing, in accordance with its articles of association (the "Articles"). 1 The Board intends to convene the AGM on 16 September 2020 to provide the opportunity for shareholders to attend in person. Notice of the AGM will be given in accordance with the requirements of the Articles, with no less than 21 clear days' written notice.2
An electronic copy of the annual report is available at the Company's website, www sigroupplc com,and hard copies will be sent in due course to shareholders who have elected to receive information in this format, along with copies of the Notice of AGM and proxy voting forms which will also be made available online. A further announcement will be made at the appropriate time.
1
Article 23.3 applies
2
Article 23.1 applies
For further information please contact:
Surgical Innovations Group plc
www.sigroupplc.com
Nigel Rogers, Chairman
Tel: 0113 230 7597
David Marsh, CEO
N+1 Singer (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Tel: 020 7496 3000
Aubrey Powell (Corporate Finance)
Rachel Hayes (Corporate Broking)
Walbrook PR (Financial PR & Investor Relations)
Tel: 020 7933 8780 or si@walbrookpr.com
Paul McManus / Lianne Cawthorne
Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303
