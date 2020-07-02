Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Surgutneftegas    SNGS   RU0008926258

SURGUTNEFTEGAS

(SNGS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 02:15am EDT

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors

02-Jul-2020 / 08:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information statement[i] on certain resolutions adopted

by the issuer's Board of Directors

 

Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which adopted the relevant resolution: 30 June 2020.

According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors is 9 persons.

Nine members of the Board of Directors participated in voting on all items. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions.

Content of the resolution adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors:

Item 1 Election of the Chairperson to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC.

Regarding Item 1 of the agenda the Board of Directors resolved:

"1.1. To elect Erokhin Vladimir Petrovich as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

1.2. To set remuneration for the Chairperson of the Board of Directors for the period when he/she acted as the Chairperson in accordance with Appendix."

Item 2 Election of the Deputy Chairperson to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC.

Regarding Item 2 of the agenda the Board of Directors resolved:

"2. To elect Matveev Nikolai Ivanovich as the Deputy Chairperson of the Board of Directors."

Item 3 Election of the members to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC.

Regarding Item 3 of the agenda the Board of Directors resolved:

"3.1. To take into consideration that in accordance with the criteria of independence established by the Listing Rules of PJSC "Moscow Exchange", independent members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC are V.N.Egorov and G.R.Mukhamadeev."

3.2. To elect the following members of the Board of Directors to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors:

Dinichenko Ivan Kalistratovich;

Egorov Valery Nikolaevich;

Mukhamadeev Georgy Rashitovich."

Item 4 Appointment of the Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC.

Regarding Item 4 of the agenda the Board of Directors resolved:

"To appoint Egorov Valery Nikolaevich as the Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC."

Item 5 Determination of the auditor's consideration.

Regarding Item 5 of the agenda the Board of Directors resolved:

"To authorize V.L.Bogdanov, Director General of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC, to conclude an audit agreement for 2020 results with LLC "Crowe Expertiza" with the consideration based on the tariffs as agreed upon with LLC "Crowe Expertiza"."

Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which adopted the relevant resolution: 30 June 2020, Minutes No. 1p.

 

 

[i] This Statement is a disclosure of the insider information.
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 73267
EQS News ID: 1084393

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1084393&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SURGUTNEFTEGAS
02:15a'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by ..
EQ
06/30'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on income accrued on the issuer's ..
EQ
06/30'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on the date as of which the person..
EQ
06/30'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on the issuer's general shareholde..
EQ
06/15SURGUTNEFTEGAS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : On quarterly report disclosure by the Issuer
PU
06/15'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by ..
EQ
05/20'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by ..
EQ
05/18SURGUTNEFTEGAS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Statement of a significant fact on the meeti..
PU
05/18'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Dir..
EQ
04/30'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on disclosure by 'Surgutneftegas' ..
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 177 M - -
Net income 2020 7 484 M - -
Net cash 2020 33 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,23x
Yield 2020 1,70%
Capitalization 19 314 M 19 388 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -0,98x
Nbr of Employees 114 000
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart SURGUTNEFTEGAS
Duration : Period :
Surgutneftegas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SURGUTNEFTEGAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,69 $
Last Close Price 0,54 $
Spread / Highest target 165%
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vladimir Leonidovich Bogdanov Deputy Chairman & General Director
Vladimir Petrovich Erokhin Chairman
Vladislav Georgievich Barankov First Deputy Director General-Finance & Taxation
Aleksandr Nikolaevich Bulanov Director & Chief Engineer
Nikolai Ivanovich Matveev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SURGUTNEFTEGAS-23.89%19 388
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-7.23%1 731 625
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-43.94%122 069
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-34.27%103 036
TOTAL S.A.-30.57%98 887
GAZPROM-24.63%64 186
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group