SURGUTNEFTEGAS

(SNGS)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors and its agenda

04/17/2020 | 07:10am EDT

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors and its agenda

17-Apr-2020 / 13:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information statement[i]

on the meeting of the Board of Directors and its agenda

 

 

 

The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC will hold a meeting on the 22nd of  April 2020.

 

Date when the chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 17 April 2020.

 

Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors:

On holding an annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC.

 

Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities in case the agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors includes issues related to exercising the rights vested in the certain issuer's securities

Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary registered non-documentary shares.

Issues state registration numbers, state registration date and international securities identification number (ISIN): ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0008926258.

 

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information.
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 59009
EQS News ID: 1024307

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1024307&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
