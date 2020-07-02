Log in
SURGUTNEFTEGAS

(SNGS)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the annual report by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC

07/02/2020 | 06:40am EDT

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the annual report by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC

02-Jul-2020 / 12:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information statement on website disclosure of the annual report

by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC

 

 

 

Annual report of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2019 is published on the website on 02 July 2020.

 

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

 

 
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 73335
EQS News ID: 1084743

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1084743&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
