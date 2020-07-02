'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the annual report by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 02-Jul-2020 / 12:37 CET/CEST
Information statement on website disclosure of the annual report
by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC
Annual report of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2019 is published on the website on 02 July 2020.
Website used by the issuer to disclose information:
http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312