'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the annual report by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC

Information statement on website disclosure of the annual report

by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC

Annual report of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2019 is published on the website on 02 July 2020.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312