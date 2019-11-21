'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on PDMR Shareholding

21-Nov-2019 / 07:37 CET/CEST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Valery Egorov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status the member of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company b) LEI 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ordinary shares



RU0008926258 b) Nature of the transaction sales of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 46.036 RUB 800,000 shares 36,828,800.00 RUB d) Aggregated information 36,828,800.00 RUB Aggregated volume 800,000 shares Price 46.036 RUB e) Date of the transaction 2019.11.19 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

