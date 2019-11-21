Log in
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on PDMR Shareholding

11/21/2019 | 01:45am EST

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on PDMR Shareholding
21-Nov-2019 / 07:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Valery Egorov

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

the member of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

"Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company

 

b)

LEI

 2138002GZLU65FRAC894

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

ordinary shares

 

 

 

RU0008926258

b)

Nature of the transaction

sales of shares

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

46.036 RUB

800,000 shares

 

36,828,800.00 RUB

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

36,828,800.00 RUB

Aggregated volume

800,000 shares

Price

46.036 RUB

e)

Date of the transaction

2019.11.19

f)

Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

 

 

 
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 30606
EQS News ID: 918391

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=918391&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
