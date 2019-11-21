'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on PDMR Shareholding
11/21/2019 | 01:45am EST
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on PDMR Shareholding 21-Nov-2019 / 07:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Valery Egorov
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
the member of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
"Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company
b)
LEI
2138002GZLU65FRAC894
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument