'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions passed by the issuer's Board of Directors

Information statement[i] on certain resolutions passed

by the issuer's Board of Directors

On the 5th of April 2019 the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC held a meeting.

According to the Charter the number of the members of the Board of Directors is 9 persons.

Nine members of the Board of Directors took part in the voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions.

The resolutions are adopted by 9 votes.

Content of the resolution adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors:

"Surgutneftegas" PJSC shall participate in Rion Limited Liability Company by establishing it.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312