SURGUTNEFTEGAZ PAO

(SNGS)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions passed by the issuer's Board of Directors

04/05/2019 | 07:35am EDT

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions passed by the issuer's Board of Directors

05-Apr-2019 / 13:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information statement[i] on certain resolutions passed

by the issuer's Board of Directors

 

On the 5th of April 2019 the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC held a meeting.

 

 

According to the Charter the number of the members of the Board of Directors is 9 persons.

Nine members of the Board of Directors took part in the voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions.

The resolutions are adopted by 9 votes.

 

Content of the resolution adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors:

"Surgutneftegas" PJSC shall participate in Rion Limited Liability Company by establishing it.

 

 

 

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

 

 

 

 

 

 

[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 8105
EQS News ID: 796575

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=796575&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
