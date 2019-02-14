Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Surgutneftegaz PAO    SNGS   RU0008926258

SURGUTNEFTEGAZ PAO

(SNGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 07:55am EST

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC

14-Feb-2019 / 13:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information statement on quarterly report disclosure

by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC

 

 

"Surgutneftegas" PJSC has disclosed the Quarterly Report for IV Quarter 2018.

 

Websites used to post the Report:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

 

 

A copy of the quarterly report is provided upon request of an interested party for a fee that shall not exceed the costs of making such a copy.

 

Date when the Issuer published the text of the Quarterly Report on the website: 14 February 2019.
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 7493
EQS News ID: 776113

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=776113&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SURGUTNEFTEGAZ PAO
07:55a'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by ..
EQ
02/06'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on PDMR Shareholding
EQ
02/06'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on change in the share of the memb..
EQ
01/31'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by ..
EQ
01/28'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Dir..
EQ
01/09'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on the website disclosure of the a..
EQ
2018Russian oil production down from post-Soviet high in November
RE
2018SURGUTNEFTEGAZ : On quarterly report disclosure by the Issuer
PU
2018'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by ..
EQ
2018Russia clashes with Western oil buyers over new deals as sanctions loom
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 26 368 M
EBIT 2018 6 428 M
Net income 2018 9 392 M
Finance 2018 40 170 M
Yield 2018 2,41%
P/E ratio 2018 1,49
P/E ratio 2019 3,50
EV / Sales 2018 -0,81x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,98x
Capitalization 18 736 M
Chart SURGUTNEFTEGAZ PAO
Duration : Period :
Surgutneftegaz PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 0,69 $
Spread / Average Target 74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vladimir Leonidovich Bogdanov Deputy Chairman & General Director
Vladimir Petrovich Erokhin Chairman
Vladislav Georgievich Barankov First Deputy Director General-Finance & Taxation
Aleksandr Nikolaevich Bulanov Director & Chief Engineer
Nikolai Ivanovich Matveev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SURGUTNEFTEGAZ PAO18 736
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL8.97%260 839
PETROCHINA COMPANY4.44%193 747
TOTAL5.91%146 319
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS14.81%100 554
EQUINOR ASA7.76%76 497
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.