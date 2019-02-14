'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC

Information statement on quarterly report disclosure

by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC

"Surgutneftegas" PJSC has disclosed the Quarterly Report for IV Quarter 2018.

Websites used to post the Report:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

A copy of the quarterly report is provided upon request of an interested party for a fee that shall not exceed the costs of making such a copy.

Date when the Issuer published the text of the Quarterly Report on the website: 14 February 2019.