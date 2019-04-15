Log in
SURGUTNEFTEGAZ PAO    SNGS   RU0008926258

SURGUTNEFTEGAZ PAO

(SNGS)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC and its agenda

0
04/15/2019 | 08:15am EDT

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC and its agenda

15-Apr-2019 / 14:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information statement[i] on the meeting of the Board of Directors of
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC and its agenda

 

 

The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC will hold a meeting
on the 19th of April 2019.

 

Date when the chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 15 April 2019.

 

 

Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors:

On holding an annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC:

- convening and setting the date, venue and time for the annual general shareholders' meeting;

- approving the agenda of the annual general shareholders' meeting;

- setting the date of compiling the list of persons entitled to participate in the annual general shareholders' meeting;

- approving the text of the notice for shareholders about the annual general shareholders' meeting.

 

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

 

[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 8198
EQS News ID: 800053

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2019
