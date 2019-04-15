'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC and its agenda

Information statement[i] on the meeting of the Board of Directors of
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC and its agenda
The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC will hold a meeting
on the 19th of April 2019.
Date when the chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 15 April 2019.
Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors:
On holding an annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC:
- convening and setting the date, venue and time for the annual general shareholders' meeting;
- approving the agenda of the annual general shareholders' meeting;
- setting the date of compiling the list of persons entitled to participate in the annual general shareholders' meeting;
- approving the text of the notice for shareholders about the annual general shareholders' meeting.
Website used by the issuer to disclose information:
http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312