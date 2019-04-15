'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC and its agenda

Information statement[i] on the meeting of the Board of Directors of

"Surgutneftegas" PJSC and its agenda

The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC will hold a meeting

on the 19th of April 2019.

Date when the chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 15 April 2019.

Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors:

On holding an annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC:

- convening and setting the date, venue and time for the annual general shareholders' meeting;

- approving the agenda of the annual general shareholders' meeting;

- setting the date of compiling the list of persons entitled to participate in the annual general shareholders' meeting;

- approving the text of the notice for shareholders about the annual general shareholders' meeting.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312