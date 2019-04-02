Log in
SURGUTNEFTEGAZ PAO

(SNGS)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC

0
04/02/2019 | 03:10am EDT

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC

02-Apr-2019 / 09:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by

"Surgutneftegas" PJSC

 

 

The affiliates list of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC as of March 31, 2019 is published.

 

 

Website used by the Issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

 

Date when the text of the document is posted on the website used by the issuer to disclose information: April 02, 2019
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 8031
EQS News ID: 794509

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=794509&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
