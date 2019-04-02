'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC



02-Apr-2019 / 09:08 CET/CEST

Information statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC The affiliates list of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC as of March 31, 2019 is published. Website used by the Issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 Date when the text of the document is posted on the website used by the issuer to disclose information: April 02, 2019

