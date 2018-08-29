Log in
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of a significant fact 'On disclosure by the issuer of interim condensed consolidated financial statements'

08/29/2018 | 02:20pm CEST

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of a significant fact 'On disclosure by the issuer of interim condensed consolidated financial statements'

29-Aug-2018 / 14:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Statement of a significant fact

"On disclosure by the issuer of interim condensed consolidated financial statements"

 

1. General information

1.1. The issuer's full corporate name

"Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company

1.2. The issuer's abbreviated corporate name

"Surgutneftegas" PJSC

1.3. The issuer's location

Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld. 1

1.4. The issuer's OGRN code

1028600584540

1.5. The issuer's taxpayer identification number (INN)

8602060555

1.6. The issuer's unique code as assigned by the registering authority

00155-A

1.7. Website used by the issuer to disclose information

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

1.8. Date when the event (significant fact) occurred:

29 August 2018

 

2. Information content

2.1. Type of consolidated financial statements of the issuer: interim condensed.

2.2. Reporting period for which the consolidated financial statements of the issuer are compiled: for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

2.3. Date of consolidated financial statements of the issuer: 27.08.2018.

2.4. Standards of accounting (financial) statements in accordance with which the consolidated financial statements are compiled: International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

2.5. Information on the auditor who prepared an auditor's report or other document compiled based on the review of such statements in accordance with the standards on auditing:

Full name: "Crowe Expertiza" Limited Liability Company.

Location 107078 Russian Federation, Moscow, ul.Mashi Poryvaevoy, 34

INN 7708000473

State Registration Number 1027739273946

2.6. Website where the issuer published the text of the relevant consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report or other document compiled based on the review of such statements in accordance with the standards on auditing:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312.

2.7. Date of the auditor's report or other document compiled based on the review of such statements in accordance with the standards on auditing: 28.08.2018.

2.8. Date when the issuer published the text of the relevant consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report or other document compiled based on the review of such statements in accordance with the standards on auditing: 29.08.2018.

 

3. Signature

3.1. Director General

       "Surgutneftegas" PJSC                            ___________________                                  V.L.Bogdanov

 

3.2. Date 29 August 2018                                                       STAMP

 
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: IR
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 5936
EQS News ID: 718681

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=718681&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
