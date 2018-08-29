'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of a significant fact 'On disclosure by the issuer of interim condensed consolidated financial statements'

2.1. Type of consolidated financial statements of the issuer: interim condensed.

2.2. Reporting period for which the consolidated financial statements of the issuer are compiled: for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

2.3. Date of consolidated financial statements of the issuer: 27.08.2018.

2.4. Standards of accounting (financial) statements in accordance with which the consolidated financial statements are compiled: International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

2.5. Information on the auditor who prepared an auditor's report or other document compiled based on the review of such statements in accordance with the standards on auditing:

Full name: "Crowe Expertiza" Limited Liability Company.

Location 107078 Russian Federation, Moscow, ul.Mashi Poryvaevoy, 34

INN 7708000473

State Registration Number 1027739273946

2.6. Website where the issuer published the text of the relevant consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report or other document compiled based on the review of such statements in accordance with the standards on auditing:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312.

2.7. Date of the auditor's report or other document compiled based on the review of such statements in accordance with the standards on auditing: 28.08.2018.

2.8. Date when the issuer published the text of the relevant consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report or other document compiled based on the review of such statements in accordance with the standards on auditing: 29.08.2018.