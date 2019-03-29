'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of additional information 'On website disclosure of the annual accounting (financial) statements by the joint stock company' 29-March-2019 / 15:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Statement of additional information
"On website disclosure of the annual accounting (financial) statements by the joint stock company"
1. General information
1.1. The issuer's full corporate name
"Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company
1.2. The issuer's abbreviated corporate name
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC
1.3. The issuer's location
Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld. 1
1.4. The issuer's OGRN code
1028600584540
1.5. The issuer's taxpayer identification number (INN)
8602060555
1.6. The issuer's unique code as assigned by the registering authority
00155-A
1.7. Website used by the issuer to disclose information
http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312
1.8. Date of the event about which the statement is made
29.03.2019
2. Information content
2.1. Type of the document the text of which is published on the website: Annual accounting (financial) statements for 2018.
2.2. Date when the text of the document was published on the website: 29.03.2019.
2.3. Date of the auditor's report prepared for annual accounting (financial) statements for 2018: 29.03.2019.
3. Signature
3.1. Director General
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC ___________________ V.L.Bogdanov
3.2. Date 29 March 2019 STAMP