'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of additional information 'On website disclosure of the annual accounting (financial) statements by the joint stock company'

03/29/2019 | 10:20am EDT

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of additional information 'On website disclosure of the annual accounting (financial) statements by the joint stock company'

29-March-2019 / 15:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Statement of additional information

"On website disclosure of the annual accounting (financial) statements by the joint stock company"

 

1. General information

1.1. The issuer's full corporate name

"Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company

1.2. The issuer's abbreviated corporate name

"Surgutneftegas" PJSC

1.3. The issuer's location

Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld. 1

1.4. The issuer's OGRN code

1028600584540

1.5. The issuer's taxpayer identification number (INN)

8602060555

1.6. The issuer's unique code as assigned by the registering authority

00155-A

1.7. Website used by the issuer to disclose information

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

1.8. Date of the event about which the statement is made

29.03.2019

 

2. Information content

2.1. Type of the document the text of which is published on the website: Annual accounting (financial) statements for 2018.

2.2. Date when the text of the document was published on the website: 29.03.2019.

2.3. Date of the auditor's report prepared for annual accounting (financial) statements for 2018: 29.03.2019.

 

3. Signature

 

3.1. Director General

       "Surgutneftegas" PJSC                            ___________________                                  V.L.Bogdanov

 

3.2. Date 29 March 2019                                             STAMP

 
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 8005
EQS News ID: 793745

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=793745&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
