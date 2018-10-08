Log in
SURGUTNEFTEGAZ PAO (SNGS)
Surgutneftegaz : Information on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors

10/08/2018

Информация о существенном факте (событии, действии), затрагивающем финансово-хозяйственную деятельность эмитента

Statement[1]of a significant fact

"Information on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors"

1. General information

1.1. The issuer's full corporate name

"Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company

1.2. The issuer's abbreviated corporate name

"Surgutneftegas" PJSC

1.3. The issuer's location

Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld. 1

1.4. The issuer's OGRN code

1028600584540

1.5. The issuer's taxpayer identification number (INN)

8602060555

1.6. The issuer's unique code as assigned by the registering authority

00155-A

1.7. Website used by the issuer to disclose information

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

1.8. Date of the event about which the statement is made

05.10.2018

2. Information content

2.1. Quorum for the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) and the results of voting

According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors is 9 persons.

Nine members of the Board of Directors participated in voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions.

The resolutions are adopted by 9 votes.

2.2. Content of the resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors

The Board of Directors resolved:

"1. To approve the following revised internal documents of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC:

Regulations on the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC;

Regulations on the Internal Audit Service of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC;

Regulations on the Corporate Secretary of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC;

Regulations on the Dividend Policy of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC;

Regulations on Corporate Ethics of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC;

Regulations on the Procedure of Access to the Insider Information of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC, Rules for Protecting Confidentiality of Such Information and Monitoring Compliance with Regulatory Legal Acts.

2. To approve the Regulations on Submission of the Documents and Information to the Shareholders of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC."

2.3. Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 05 October 2018.

2.4. Date and number of the minutes for the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 05 October 2018, minutes No. 2.

2.5. Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities: ordinary and preferenceregistered non-documentary shares.

Issues state registration numbers, state registration date and international securities identification number (ISIN):

- ordinary: 1‑01‑00155-А dated 24 June 2003, RU0008926258.

- preference: 2‑01‑00155-А dated 24 June 2003, RU0009029524.

3. Signature

3.1. Director General

"Surgutneftegas" PJSC ___________________ V.L.Bogdanov

3.2. Date 08 October 2018 STAMP


[1]This Statement is a disclosure of insider information

Disclaimer

OAO Surgutneftegas published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 07:12:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 25 374 M
EBIT 2018 5 928 M
Net income 2018 7 430 M
Finance 2018 38 462 M
Yield 2018 2,42%
P/E ratio 2018 2,07
P/E ratio 2019 3,78
EV / Sales 2018 -0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,90x
Capitalization 18 927 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 0,68 $
Spread / Average Target 66%
Managers
NameTitle
Vladimir Leonidovich Bogdanov Deputy Chairman & General Director
Vladimir Petrovich Erokhin Chairman
Vladislav Georgievich Barankov First Deputy Director General-Finance & Taxation
Aleksandr Nikolaevich Bulanov Director & Chief Engineer
Nikolai Ivanovich Matveev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SURGUTNEFTEGAZ PAO18 927
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL6.42%283 454
PETROCHINA COMPANY13.35%232 975
TOTAL19.73%169 108
EQUINOR30.31%92 419
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS49.86%86 364
