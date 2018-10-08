Surgutneftegaz : Information on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer’s Board of Directors

2.1. Quorum for the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) and the results of voting

According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors is 9 persons.

Nine members of the Board of Directors participated in voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions.

The resolutions are adopted by 9 votes.

2.2. Content of the resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors

The Board of Directors resolved:

"1. To approve the following revised internal documents of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC:

Regulations on the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC;

Regulations on the Internal Audit Service of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC;

Regulations on the Corporate Secretary of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC;

Regulations on the Dividend Policy of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC;

Regulations on Corporate Ethics of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC;

Regulations on the Procedure of Access to the Insider Information of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC, Rules for Protecting Confidentiality of Such Information and Monitoring Compliance with Regulatory Legal Acts.

2. To approve the Regulations on Submission of the Documents and Information to the Shareholders of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC."

2.3. Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 05 October 2018.

2.4. Date and number of the minutes for the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 05 October 2018, minutes No. 2.

2.5. Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities: ordinary and preferenceregistered non-documentary shares.

Issues state registration numbers, state registration date and international securities identification number (ISIN):

- ordinary: 1‑01‑00155-А dated 24 June 2003, RU0008926258.

- preference: 2‑01‑00155-А dated 24 June 2003, RU0009029524.