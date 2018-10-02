Surgutneftegaz : Information on the meeting of the Issuer’s Board of Directors and its agenda

Log in
10/02/2018 | 08:32am CEST

Информация о существенном факте (событии, действии), затрагивающем финансово-хозяйственную деятельность эмитента

Statement[1]of a significant fact

"Information on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda"

1 General information

1.1. The issuer's full corporate name

"Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company

1.2. The issuer's abbreviated corporate name

"Surgutneftegas" PJSC

1.3. The issuer's location

Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld. 1

1.4. The issuer's OGRN code

1028600584540

1.5. The issuer's taxpayer identification number (INN)

8602060555

1.6. The issuer's unique code as assigned by the registering authority

00155-A

1.7. Website used by the issuer to disclose information

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

1.8. Date of the event about which the statement is made

01.10.2018

2. Information content

2.1. Date when the Chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors:01 October 2018.

2.2. Date when the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors will be held: 05 October 2018.

2.3. Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors:

"1. On approval of the revised internal documents of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC.

2. On approval of the Regulations on Submission of the Documents and Information to the Shareholders of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC."

2.4. Identifying attributes of the securities: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares.

Issues state registration number, state registration date and international securities identification number (ISIN):

- ordinary: 1‑01‑00155-А dated 24 June 2003, RU0008926258.

- preference: 2‑01‑00155-А dated 24 June 2003, RU0009029524.

3. Signature

3.1. Director General

"Surgutneftegas" PJSC ___________________ V.L.Bogdanov

3.2. Date 01 October 2018 STAMP


[1]This Statement is a disclosure of insider information

Disclaimer

OAO Surgutneftegas published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 06:31:07 UTC
0
share via e-mail
0
