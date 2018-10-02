Surgutneftegaz : Information on the meeting of the Issuer’s Board of Directors and its agenda

Информация о существенном факте (событии, действии), затрагивающем финансово-хозяйственную деятельность эмитента
Statement[1]of a significant fact
"Information on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda"
1 General information
1.1. The issuer's full corporate name
"Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company
1.2. The issuer's abbreviated corporate name
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC
1.3. The issuer's location
Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld. 1
1.4. The issuer's OGRN code
1028600584540
1.5. The issuer's taxpayer identification number (INN)
8602060555
1.6. The issuer's unique code as assigned by the registering authority
00155-A
1.7. Website used by the issuer to disclose information
http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312
1.8. Date of the event about which the statement is made
|
01.10.2018
2. Information content
2.1. Date when the Chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors:01 October 2018.
2.2. Date when the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors will be held: 05 October 2018.
2.3. Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors:
"1. On approval of the revised internal documents of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC.
2. On approval of the Regulations on Submission of the Documents and Information to the Shareholders of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC."
2.4. Identifying attributes of the securities: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares.
Issues state registration number, state registration date and international securities identification number (ISIN):
- ordinary: 1‑01‑00155-А dated 24 June 2003, RU0008926258.
- preference: 2‑01‑00155-А dated 24 June 2003, RU0009029524.
3. Signature
3.1. Director General
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC ___________________ V.L.Bogdanov
3.2. Date 01 October 2018 STAMP
