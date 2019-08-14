Log in
SURGUTNEFTEGAZ PAO

(SNGS)
Surgutneftegaz : On quarterly report disclosure by the Issuer

08/14/2019 | 07:57am EDT

Информация о существенном факте (событии, действии), затрагивающем финансово-хозяйственную деятельность эмитента

<_o3a_p>

Statement of a significant fact<_o3a_p>

"On quarterly report disclosure by the issuer"<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. General information<_o3a_p>

1.1. The issuer's full corporate name<_o3a_p>

"Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company<_o3a_p>

1.2. The issuer's abbreviated corporate name

"Surgutneftegas" PJSC<_o3a_p>

1.3. The issuer's location<_o3a_p>

Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld. 1<_o3a_p>

1.4. The issuer's OGRN code

1028600584540<_o3a_p>

1.5. The issuer's taxpayer identification number (INN)<_o3a_p>

8602060555<_o3a_p>

1.6. The issuer's unique code as assigned by the registering authority<_o3a_p>

00155-A<_o3a_p>

1.7. Website used by the issuer to disclose information<_o3a_p>

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;<_o3a_p>

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312<_o3a_p>

1.8. Date of the event about which the statement is made

14.08.2019

<_o3a_p>

2. Information content<_o3a_p>

2.1. Type of the document disclosed by the issuer and the reporting period for which the document is compiled:quarterly report for II quarter 2019.<_o3a_p>

2.2. Website used to post the text of the issuer's quarterly report:<_o3a_p>

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/files.aspx?id=312&type=5<_o3a_p>

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/<_o3a_p>

2.3. Date when the text of the quarterly report was published on the website:14.08.2019.<_o3a_p>

2.4. A copy of the quarterly report is provided upon request of an interested party for a fee that shall not exceed the costs of making such a copy.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

3. Signature<_o3a_p>

3.1. Director General<_o3a_p>

"Surgutneftegas" PJSC ___________________ V.L.Bogdanov<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

3.2. Date 14 August 2019 STAMP<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

OAO Surgutneftegas published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 11:56:01 UTC
