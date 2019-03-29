Surgutneftegaz : On website disclosure of the annual accounting (financial) statements by the joint stock company

Информация о существенном факте (событии, действии), затрагивающем финансово-хозяйственную деятельность эмитента
Statement of additional information
"On website disclosure of the annual accounting (financial) statements by the joint stock company"
|
1. General information
|
1.1. The issuer's full corporate name
|
"Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company
|
1.2. The issuer's abbreviated corporate name
|
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC
|
1.3. The issuer's location
|
Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld. 1
|
1.4. The issuer's OGRN code
|
1028600584540
|
1.5. The issuer's taxpayer identification number (INN)
|
8602060555
|
1.6. The issuer's unique code as assigned by the registering authority
|
00155-A
|
1.7. Website used by the issuer to disclose information
|
http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312
|
1.8. Date of the event about which the statement is made
|
29.03.2019
|
2. Information content
|
2.1. Type of the document the text of which is published on the website: Annual accounting (financial) statements for 2018.
2.2. Date when the text of the document was published on the website: 29.03.2019.
2.3. Date of the auditor's report prepared for annual accounting (financial) statements for 2018: 29.03.2019.
|
3. Signature
|
3.1. Director General
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC ___________________ V.L.Bogdanov
3.2. Date 29 March 2019 STAMP
Disclaimer
OAO Surgutneftegas published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 19:01:04 UTC