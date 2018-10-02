Surgutneftegaz : Statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by the joint stock company

Информация о существенном факте (событии, действии), затрагивающем финансово-хозяйственную деятельность эмитента
Statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by the joint stock company
|
1. General information
|
1.1. The issuer's full corporate name
|
"Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company
|
1.2. The issuer's abbreviated corporate name
|
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC
|
1.3. The issuer's location
|
Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld. 1
|
1.4. The issuer's OGRN code
|
1028600584540
|
1.5. The issuer's taxpayer identification number (INN)
|
8602060555
|
1.6. The issuer's unique code as assigned by the registering authority
|
00155-A
|
1.7. Website used by the issuer to disclose information
|
http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312
|
1.8. Date of the event about which the statement is made
|
02.10.2018
|
2. Information content
|
2.1. Type of the document the text of which is posted on the website and the reporting date as of which it is executed: Affiliates list as of 30.09.2018.
2.2. Date when the text of the document is posted on the website used by the issuer to disclose information: 02.10.2018.
|
3. Signature
|
3.1. Director General
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC ___________________ V.L.Bogdanov
3.2. Date 02 October 2018 STAMP
