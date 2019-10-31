Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Surmodics, Inc.    SRDX

SURMODICS, INC.

(SRDX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Surmodics : Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results and Issues Fiscal 2020 Revenue and EPS Guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 04:08pm EDT

Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry, today announced results for its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter ended September 30, 2019, and provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2020.

Summary of Fourth Quarter and Recent Highlights

  • Revenue of $30.8 million, an increase of 33.8% year-over-year
  • GAAP EPS of $0.26, non-GAAP EPS of $0.37
  • Completed enrollment in TRANSCEND pivotal clinical trial for SurVeil™ drug-coated balloon (DCB)
  • Completed enrollment in first in-human study for Avess™ arteriovenous (AV) access DCB
  • Submitted application for first in-human study for Sundance™ below-the-knee DCB; granted “Breakthrough Device Designation” from the FDA
  • Signed agreement with a leading multi-national medical device partner for worldwide distribution of Surmodics’ .014” and .018” low-profile PTA balloon catheters

“During fiscal 2019, we made important progress across our key strategic objectives while delivering strong organic revenue and solid operational results,” said Gary Maharaj, President and CEO of Surmodics, Inc. “In the face of unpredictability related to the Paclitaxel debate, our team has demonstrated impressive execution which included completing enrollment for our TRANSCEND clinical trial. I am excited by our achievements to date and look forward to continued progress in 2020.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $30.8 million, as compared with $23.0 million in the prior-year period. Medical Device revenue was $24.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, as compared with $17.0 million in the year-ago period, an increase of 46%. Revenue in the fourth quarter includes $7.6 million from our SurVeil agreement with Abbott, as compared with $2.2 million in the prior-year quarter. In Vitro Diagnostics revenue was $6.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 as compared with $6.1 million in the same prior-year quarter, a decrease of 1%.

Diluted GAAP earnings per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 were $0.26 as compared with a loss per share of $(0.13) in the year-ago period. On a non-GAAP basis, earnings per share were $0.37 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, as compared with $0.05 in the year-ago period.

As of September 30, 2019, cash and investments were $55.3 million. Surmodics generated $12.5 million of cash from operating activities in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Capital expenditures totaled $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Fiscal 2020 Guidance

Surmodics expects fiscal year 2020 revenue to range from $87 million to $91 million. The Company expects diluted EPS in the range of ($0.60) to ($0.30) per share, which reflects the Company’s continued investment to advance its whole-product solutions strategy. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of ($0.44) to ($0.14) per share.

Conference Call

Surmodics will host a webcast at 4 p.m. CT (5 p.m. ET) today to discuss fourth quarter results. To access the webcast, go to the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at https://surmodics.gcs-web.com and click on the webcast icon. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days. A replay of the fourth quarter conference call will be available by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering conference call ID passcode 5795202. The audio replay will be available beginning at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, October 31, 2019, until 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

About Surmodics, Inc.

Surmodics is the global leader in surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and a leading provider of chemical components for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics is pursuing highly differentiated whole-product solutions that are designed to address unmet clinical needs for its medical device customers and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the Company’s expertise in proprietary surface technologies, along with enhanced device design, development and manufacturing capabilities. The Company mission remains to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com. The content of Surmodics’ website is not part of this press release or part of any filings that the company makes with the SEC.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations regarding the Company’s performance in the near- and long-term, including our revenue and earnings expectations for fiscal 2020, our SurVeil DCB and other proprietary products, and the TRANSCEND clinical trial are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including (1) our ability to successfully develop, timely complete clinical trials for, obtain regulatory approval for, and, if approved, commercialize our SurVeil DCB (including realization of the full potential benefits of our agreement with Abbott), and other proprietary products; (2) our reliance on third parties (including our customers and licensees) and their failure to successfully develop, obtain regulatory approval for, market and sell products incorporating our technologies; (3) possible adverse market conditions and possible adverse impacts on our cash flows, and (4) the factors identified under “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, and updated in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC. These reports are available in the Investors section of our website at https://surmodics.gcs-web.com and at the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Surmodics is reporting non-GAAP financial results including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and the non-GAAP effective income tax rate. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial statements, provide meaningful insight into our operating performance excluding certain event-specific matters, and provide an alternative perspective of our results of operations. We use non-GAAP measures, including those set forth in this release, to assess our operating performance and to determine payout under our executive compensation programs. We believe that presentation of certain non-GAAP measures allows investors to review our results of operations from the same perspective as management and our board of directors and facilitates comparisons of our current results of operations. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not in accordance with GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies. Non-GAAP results should not be regarded as a substitute for corresponding GAAP measures but instead should be utilized as a supplemental measure of operating performance in evaluating our business. Non-GAAP measures do have limitations in that they do not reflect certain items that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be viewed in conjunction with both our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliation of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results provided for the specific periods presented, which are attached to this release.

Surmodics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Years Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales

$

10,711

 

 

$

10,704

 

 

$

40,219

 

 

$

37,953

 

Royalties and license fees

 

16,806

 

 

 

10,323

 

 

 

48,458

 

 

 

35,424

 

Research, development and other

 

3,299

 

 

 

2,011

 

 

 

11,400

 

 

 

7,959

 

Total revenue

 

30,816

 

 

 

23,038

 

 

 

100,077

 

 

 

81,336

 

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product costs

 

3,659

 

 

 

4,089

 

 

 

13,639

 

 

 

13,997

 

Research and development

 

14,523

 

 

 

12,591

 

 

 

52,885

 

 

 

40,973

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

7,186

 

 

 

6,505

 

 

 

23,950

 

 

 

24,111

 

Acquired in-process research and development

 

890

 

 

 

 

 

 

890

 

 

 

7,888

 

Acquired intangible asset amortization

 

596

 

 

 

613

 

 

 

2,405

 

 

 

2,491

 

Contingent consideration expense (gain)

 

87

 

 

 

1,681

 

 

 

(161

)

 

 

675

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

26,941

 

 

 

25,479

 

 

 

93,608

 

 

 

90,135

 

Operating income (loss)

 

3,875

 

 

 

(2,441

)

 

 

6,469

 

 

 

(8,799

)

Other income, net

 

243

 

 

 

411

 

 

 

1,089

 

 

 

1,267

 

Income from operations before income taxes

 

4,118

 

 

 

(2,030

)

 

 

7,558

 

 

 

(7,532

)

Income tax benefit (provision)

 

(564

)

 

 

277

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

3,075

 

Net income (loss)

$

3,554

 

 

$

(1,753

)

 

$

7,592

 

 

$

(4,457

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic income (loss) per share:

$

0.27

 

 

$

(0.13

)

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

(0.34

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted income (loss) per share:

$

0.26

 

 

$

(0.13

)

 

$

0.55

 

 

$

(0.34

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

13,400

 

 

 

13,279

 

 

 

13,389

 

 

 

13,157

 

Diluted

 

13,769

 

 

 

13,279

 

 

 

13,779

 

 

 

13,157

 

Surmodics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

     

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

Assets

 

(Unaudited)

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

30,361

 

 

$

23,318

 

Restricted cash

 

 

 

 

 

350

 

Available-for-sale securities

 

 

24,931

 

 

 

41,352

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

8,993

 

 

 

8,877

 

Contract assets - royalties and license fees

 

 

8,210

 

 

 

 

Inventories, net

 

 

4,501

 

 

 

4,016

 

Prepaids and other

 

 

4,424

 

 

 

3,614

 

Total Current Assets

 

 

81,420

 

 

 

81,527

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

29,748

 

 

 

30,143

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

6,176

 

 

 

6,304

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

14,226

 

 

 

17,683

 

Goodwill

 

 

26,171

 

 

 

27,032

 

Other assets

 

 

2,124

 

 

 

1,446

 

Total Assets

 

$

159,865

 

 

$

164,135

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration, current portion

 

 

3,200

 

 

 

11,041

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

5,553

 

 

 

9,646

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

11,456

 

 

 

14,446

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

20,209

 

 

 

35,133

 

Contingent consideration, less current portion

 

 

 

 

 

3,425

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

11,628

 

 

 

11,247

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

5,512

 

 

 

5,720

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

37,349

 

 

 

55,525

 

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

122,516

 

 

 

108,610

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

$

159,865

 

 

$

164,135

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Surmodics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Segment Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

% of Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of Total

 

 

%
Change

 

Medical Device

 

$

24,849

 

 

80.6%

 

 

$

16,986

 

 

73.7%

 

 

46.3%

 

In Vitro Diagnostics

 

 

5,967

 

 

19.4%

 

 

 

6,052

 

 

26.3%

 

 

(1.4)%

 

Total revenue

 

$

30,816

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

23,038

 

 

 

 

 

 

33.8%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Years Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

% of Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of Total

 

 

%
Change

 

Medical Device

 

$

78,353

 

 

78.3%

 

 

$

60,513

 

 

74.4%

 

 

29.5%

 

In Vitro Diagnostics

 

 

21,724

 

 

21.7%

 

 

 

20,823

 

 

25.6%

 

 

4.3%

 

Total revenue

 

$

100,077

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

81,336

 

 

 

 

 

 

23.0%

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Years Ended

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Medical Device

 

$

3,707

 

 

$

(2,127

)

 

$

4,794

 

 

$

(8,478

)

 

 

 

 

In Vitro Diagnostics

 

 

2,774

 

 

 

2,350

 

 

 

10,620

 

 

 

8,619

 

 

 

 

 

Total segment operating income

 

 

6,481

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

15,414

 

 

 

141

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate

 

 

(2,606

)

 

 

(2,664

)

 

 

(8,945

)

 

 

(8,940

)

 

 

 

 

Total income (loss) from operations

 

$

3,875

 

 

$

(2,441

)

 

$

6,469

 

 

$

(8,799

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Surmodics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Amounts

Schedule of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flows from Operations

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

  

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Years Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

Net income (loss)

$

3,554

 

 

$

(1,753

)

 

$

7,592

 

 

$

(4,457

)

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

564

 

 

 

(277

)

 

 

(34

)

 

 

(3,075

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,850

 

 

 

1,720

 

 

 

7,312

 

 

 

6,431

 

Investment income, net

 

(247

)

 

 

(285

)

 

 

(1,097

)

 

 

(851

)

Interest expense

 

40

 

 

 

 

 

 

152

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

 

5,761

 

 

 

(595

)

 

 

13,925

 

 

 

(1,952

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration expense (gain) (1)

 

87

 

 

 

1,681

 

 

 

(161

)

 

 

675

 

Foreign exchange loss (2)

 

 

 

 

(74

)

 

 

(126

)

 

 

(148

)

Gain on strategic investment (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(177

)

Acquired in-process research and development (5)

 

890

 

 

 

 

 

 

890

 

 

 

7,888

 

Claim settlement accrual (6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(650

)

 

 

1,000

 

Asset impairment (7)

 

256

 

 

 

 

 

 

256

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

6,994

 

 

$

1,012

 

 

$

14,127

 

 

$

7,286

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$

12,520

 

 

$

4,830

 

 

$

8,038

 

 

$

34,052

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Estimated Non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share Guidance Reconciliation

For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

  

 

Fiscal 2020 Full-Year Estimate

 

    

 

Low

 

 

High

 

GAAP results

$

(0.60

)

 

$

(0.30

)

Amortization of acquired intangibles (3)

 

0.16

 

 

 

0.16

 

Non-GAAP results

$

(0.44

)

 

$

(0.14

)

Surmodics, Inc., and Subsidiaries

Net Income (Loss) and Diluted EPS GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

  

 

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

 

Total
Revenue

 

 

Operating
Income

 

 

Operating
Income
Percentage

 

 

Income Before
Income Taxes

 

 

Net
Income (10)

 

 

Diluted
EPS

 

 

Effective
tax rate

 

GAAP

$

30,816

 

 

$

3,875

 

 

 

12.6

%

 

$

4,118

 

 

$

3,554

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

 

13.7

%

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration expense (1)

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets (3)

 

 

 

596

 

 

 

1.9

 

 

 

596

 

 

 

551

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

Acquired in-process research and development (5)

 

 

 

890

 

 

 

2.9

 

 

 

890

 

 

 

703

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

 

 

Asset impairment (7)

 

 

 

 

256

 

 

 

0.8

 

 

 

256

 

 

 

256

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP

$

30,816

 

 

$

5,704

 

 

 

18.5

%

 

$

5,947

 

 

$

5,151

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

 

13.4

%

 

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

 

 

Total
Revenue

 

 

Operating
(Loss)
Income

 

 

Operating
(Loss) Income
Percentage

 

 

(Loss) Income
Before Income
Taxes

 

 

Net (Loss)
Income (10)

 

 

Diluted
EPS

 

 

Effective
tax rate

 

GAAP

$

23,038

 

 

$

(2,441

)

 

 

(10.6

)%

 

$

(2,030

)

 

$

(1,753

)

 

$

(0.13

)

 

 

13.6

%

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration expense (1)

 

 

 

1,681

 

 

 

7.3

 

 

 

1,681

 

 

 

1,681

 

 

 

0.13

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange gain (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(74

)

 

 

(74

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets (3)

 

 

 

613

 

 

 

2.7

 

 

 

613

 

 

 

561

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

Tax reform impact (8)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

327

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

Dilutive effect of outstanding stock awards (9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP

$

23,038

 

 

$

(147

)

 

 

(0.6

)%

 

$

190

 

 

$

742

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

 

(290.5

)%

Surmodics, Inc., and Subsidiaries

Net Income (Loss) and Diluted EPS GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

  

 

For the Year Ended September 30, 2019

 

 

Total
Revenue

 

 

Operating
Income

 

 

Operating
Income
Percentage

 

 

Income Before
Income Taxes

 

 

Net
Income (10)

 

 

Diluted
EPS

 

 

Effective
tax rate

 

GAAP

$

100,077

 

 

$

6,469

 

 

 

6.5

%

 

$

7,558

 

 

$

7,592

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

 

(0.4

)%

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration gain (1)

 

 

 

(161

)

 

 

(0.2

)

 

 

(161

)

 

 

(161

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange gain on contingent consideration (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(126

)

 

 

(126

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets (3)

 

 

 

2,405

 

 

 

2.4

 

 

 

2,405

 

 

 

2,226

 

 

 

0.16

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on strategic investment (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(0.00

)

 

 

 

 

Acquired in-process research and development (5)

 

 

 

890

 

 

 

0.9

 

 

 

890

 

 

 

703

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

 

 

Claim settlement (6)

 

 

 

(650

)

 

 

(0.6

)

 

 

(650

)

 

 

(514

)

 

 

(0.04

)

 

 

 

 

Asset impairment (7)

 

 

 

256

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

256

 

 

 

256

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP

$

100,077

 

 

$

9,209

 

 

 

9.2

%

 

$

10,165

 

 

$

9,969

 

 

$

0.72

 

 

 

1.9

%

 

For the Year Ended September 30, 2018

 

 

Total
Revenue

 

 

Operating
(Loss)
Income

 

 

Operating
(Loss) Income
Percentage

 

 

(Loss) Income
Before Income
Taxes

 

 

Net

(Loss)
Income (10)

 

 

Diluted
EPS

 

 

Effective
tax rate

 

GAAP

$

81,336

 

 

$

(8,799

)

 

 

(10.8)

%

 

$

(7,532

)

 

$

(4,457

)

 

$

(0.34

)

 

 

40.8

%

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration expense (1)

 

 

 

675

 

 

 

0.8

 

 

 

675

 

 

 

675

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange gain on contingent consideration (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(148

)

 

 

(148

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets (3)

 

 

 

2,491

 

 

 

3.1

 

 

 

2,491

 

 

 

2,282

 

 

 

0.17

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on strategic investment (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(177

)

 

 

(177

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

Acquired in-process research and development (5)

 

 

 

7,888

 

 

 

9.7

 

 

 

7,888

 

 

 

6,232

 

 

 

0.47

 

 

 

 

 

Claim settlement accrual (6)

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

755

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

Tax reform impact (8)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,573

 

 

 

0.12

 

 

 

 

 

Dilutive effect of outstanding stock awards (9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP

$

81,336

 

 

$

3,255

 

 

 

4.0

%

 

$

4,197

 

 

$

6,735

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

(60.5

)%

(1)

 

Represents accounting adjustments to state acquisition-related contingent consideration liabilities at their estimated fair value, including accretion for the passage of time as well as adjustments to the liabilities’ fair values related to changes in the timing and/or probability of achieving milestones. The tables include contingent consideration liability adjustments in each respective historical period and do not include in future-period fair value changes, other than estimated accretion expense as determined at the end of the current quarter. These amounts are not taxable or tax deductible.

(2)

 

Foreign exchange gains and losses are related to marking non-U.S. dollar contingent consideration to period-end or settlement date exchange rates. The tables include foreign currency exchange loss or gain recorded in each respective historical period and do not include forecasted currency fluctuations in future periods. These gains and losses are not taxable or tax deductible.

(3)

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and associated tax impact. A significant portion of the acquisition-related amortization is not tax deductible.

(4)

 

Represents the gain recognized on the sale of a strategic investment which was not tax-affected as it was offset by previously recognized capital losses.

(5)

 

Represents acquisitions of in-process research and development assets during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and the third quarter of fiscal 2018, net of the associated tax impact

(6)

 

Represents a royalty-related customer claim accrued at $1.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, settled in the second quarter of 2019 for $0.4 million.

(7)

 

Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets which were not tax deductible.

(8)

 

Income tax expense from the re-measurement of net deferred tax assets recognized after the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017.

(9)

 

Options to purchase common stock as well as unvested restricted stock and performance stock units are considered to be potentially dilutive common shares but have been excluded from the calculation of GAAP net loss per share as their effect is anti-dilutive for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2018 as a result of the net loss for these periods on a GAAP basis. However, as the Non-GAAP adjustments result in Non-GAAP net income for both periods, the dilutive effect of these options and other outstanding stock awards have been included in the calculation of Non-GAAP earnings per share. Accordingly, Diluted Non-GAAP EPS includes these adjustments.

(10)

 

Net income (loss) includes the effect of the above adjustments on the income tax provision, taking into account deferred taxes and non-deductible items. Effective rates of 21% (fiscal 2019) and 24.5% (fiscal 2018) were used to estimate the income tax impact of the adjustments, except that expenses occurring in Ireland have not been tax-affected as all tax benefits are offset by a full valuation allowance.

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SURMODICS, INC.
04:24pSURMODICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pSURMODICS : Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results and Issues Fiscal 2020 Re..
BU
10/29SURMODICS : Sundance™ Sirolimus-Coated Balloon Catheter Earns FDA Breakthr..
BU
10/25SURMODICS : to Webcast Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call on Oc..
BU
08/28SURMODICS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/28SURMODICS : Completes Enrollment in Pivotal TRANSCEND Clinical Trial
BU
08/13SURMODICS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/01SURMODICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
07/31SURMODICS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31SURMODICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 97,6 M
EBIT 2019 5,75 M
Net income 2019 7,50 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 86,1x
P/E ratio 2020 132x
Capi. / Sales2019 6,49x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,04x
Capitalization 633 M
Chart SURMODICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Surmodics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SURMODICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 66,60  $
Last Close Price 46,93  $
Spread / Highest target 61,9%
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary R. Maharaj President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan E. Knight Chairman
Thomas A. Greaney Chief Operating Officer-Medical Devices
Timothy J. Arens CFO & VP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Gregg S. Sutton VP-Medical Devices Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SURMODICS, INC.-0.70%633
MEDTRONIC PLC19.34%145 638
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.16.80%39 252
HOYA CORPORATION50.61%33 682
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS33.12%28 348
TERUMO CORPORATION-41.85%24 113
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group