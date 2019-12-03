Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Surna Inc.    SRNA

SURNA INC.

(SRNA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 12/03 09:30:22 am
0.075 USD   +1.35%
09:16aSurna Partners with Veterans Cannabis Project
GL
11/20SURNA INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/12SURNA INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Surna Partners with Veterans Cannabis Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 09:16am EST

Sponsoring Operation Cannabis: A Bash for Veterans’ Cannabis Access

Boulder, Colorado, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA) proudly announces its sponsorship of Operation Cannabis: Bash for Veterans’ Cannabis Access on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas. The cause is personal for Tony McDonald, president and CEO of Surna, who recently joined the Leadership Advisory Council of the Veterans Cannabis Project, an organization dedicated to improving quality of life for U.S. military veterans through the availability of cannabis.

"As a veteran, I am deeply committed to taking care of the wounded warriors who selflessly risked life and limb to protect our people and our nation,” said McDonald. “Cannabis-derived products can benefit these great patriots, and I strongly believe that these products should be available immediately. I am very proud that Surna has partnered with Veterans Cannabis Project to advocate for this cause."

The bash will take place in the Westgate’s Ballroom A from 6 to 9 p.m., during MJBizCon. Free to the public, the event offers an opportunity to meet with veterans’ advocates and enjoy a free drink and hors d’oeuvres, with live music by Emmy-winning Patrick & the LVB.

VCP believes that medical cannabis saves lives and that veterans deserve full, legal access to its benefits. That’s why VCP is working to change the conversation about this much-misunderstood substance by:

  • Advocating on behalf of cannabis access for veterans.
  • Educating policymakers and the public about the health benefits of cannabis, thereby eliminating the stigma associated with it.
  • Supporting veterans across the nation with the resources they need to understand the value of medical cannabis.
  • Informing veterans of their rights and arming them with tools to encourage policy change.
  • Creating a community that can heal our nation's broken approach to cannabis and provide veterans with safe, legal access.

McDonald joined other VCP members last month at the Capitol Hill Forum in Washington, D.C., to advocate for veterans’ access to medical cannabis. The group met with several members of Congress and provided information to help guide the lawmakers in their votes.

About Surna

Surna Inc. (www.surna.com) designs, engineers and manufactures application-specific environmental control and air sanitation systems for commercial, state- and provincial-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in the U.S. and Canada. Our engineering and technical team provides energy and water efficient solutions that allow growers to meet the unique demands of a cannabis cultivation environment through precise temperature, humidity, light, and process controls and to satisfy the evolving code and regulatory requirements being imposed at the state, provincial and local level.

Statement about Cannabis Markets

The use, possession, cultivation, and distribution of cannabis is prohibited by U.S. federal law. This includes medical and recreational cannabis. Although certain states have legalized medical and recreational cannabis, companies and individuals involved in the sector are still at risk of being prosecuted by federal authorities. Further, the landscape in the cannabis industry changes rapidly. This means that at any time the city, county, or state where cannabis is permitted can change the current laws and/or the federal government can supersede those laws and take prosecutorial action. Given the uncertain legal nature of the cannabis industry, it is imperative that investors understand that investments in the cannabis industry should be considered very high risk. A change in the current laws or enforcement policy can negatively affect the status and operation of our business, require additional fees, stricter operational guidelines and unanticipated shut-downs.

Contact:
Jamie English
Director of Marketing
jamie.english@surna.com
303.993.5271

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SURNA INC.
09:16aSurna Partners with Veterans Cannabis Project
GL
11/20SURNA INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/12SURNA INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/12Surna Reports Record $5.5 Million in Quarterly Revenue in Q3 2019 and Its Sec..
GL
11/12SURNA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
09/13Surna Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
09/13SURNA INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/27Surna Introduces its IsoStream™ Fan Coil Product Family
GL
08/19SURNA INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/07Surna Reports Record $4.2 Million in Quarterly Revenue and Its First Profitab..
GL
More news
Chart SURNA INC.
Duration : Period :
Surna Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony K. McDonald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy John Keating Chairman
J. Taylor Simonton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SURNA INC.0.00%17
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-34.17%6 320
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-4.25%5 130
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%3 066
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.24.61%2 836
AURORA CANNABIS INC.-52.51%2 545
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group