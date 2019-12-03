Surna Partners with Veterans Cannabis Project

Sponsoring Operation Cannabis: A Bash for Veterans’ Cannabis Access

Boulder, Colorado, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA) proudly announces its sponsorship of Operation Cannabis: Bash for Veterans’ Cannabis Access on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas. The cause is personal for Tony McDonald, president and CEO of Surna, who recently joined the Leadership Advisory Council of the Veterans Cannabis Project , an organization dedicated to improving quality of life for U.S. military veterans through the availability of cannabis.

"As a veteran, I am deeply committed to taking care of the wounded warriors who selflessly risked life and limb to protect our people and our nation,” said McDonald. “Cannabis-derived products can benefit these great patriots, and I strongly believe that these products should be available immediately. I am very proud that Surna has partnered with Veterans Cannabis Project to advocate for this cause."

The bash will take place in the Westgate’s Ballroom A from 6 to 9 p.m., during MJBizCon. Free to the public, the event offers an opportunity to meet with veterans’ advocates and enjoy a free drink and hors d’oeuvres, with live music by Emmy-winning Patrick & the LVB .

VCP believes that medical cannabis saves lives and that veterans deserve full, legal access to its benefits. That’s why VCP is working to change the conversation about this much-misunderstood substance by:

Advocating on behalf of cannabis access for veterans.

Educating policymakers and the public about the health benefits of cannabis, thereby eliminating the stigma associated with it.

Supporting veterans across the nation with the resources they need to understand the value of medical cannabis.

Informing veterans of their rights and arming them with tools to encourage policy change.

Creating a community that can heal our nation's broken approach to cannabis and provide veterans with safe, legal access.

McDonald joined other VCP members last month at the Capitol Hill Forum in Washington, D.C., to advocate for veterans’ access to medical cannabis. The group met with several members of Congress and provided information to help guide the lawmakers in their votes.

About Surna

Surna Inc. ( www.surna.com ) designs, engineers and manufactures application-specific environmental control and air sanitation systems for commercial, state- and provincial-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in the U.S. and Canada. Our engineering and technical team provides energy and water efficient solutions that allow growers to meet the unique demands of a cannabis cultivation environment through precise temperature, humidity, light, and process controls and to satisfy the evolving code and regulatory requirements being imposed at the state, provincial and local level.

Statement about Cannabis Markets

The use, possession, cultivation, and distribution of cannabis is prohibited by U.S. federal law. This includes medical and recreational cannabis. Although certain states have legalized medical and recreational cannabis, companies and individuals involved in the sector are still at risk of being prosecuted by federal authorities. Further, the landscape in the cannabis industry changes rapidly. This means that at any time the city, county, or state where cannabis is permitted can change the current laws and/or the federal government can supersede those laws and take prosecutorial action. Given the uncertain legal nature of the cannabis industry, it is imperative that investors understand that investments in the cannabis industry should be considered very high risk. A change in the current laws or enforcement policy can negatively affect the status and operation of our business, require additional fees, stricter operational guidelines and unanticipated shut-downs.