Surrey Bancorp Declares Special Cash Dividend and Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

11/22/2019 | 08:30am EST

MOUNT AIRY, N.C., Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Surrey Bancorp (“the Company”, Pink Sheets: SRYB) announced today that it has declared a special cash dividend of 12 cents ($0.12) per share on the Company’s common stock. The Board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 10 cents ($0.10) per share on the Company’s common stock. The cash dividends are payable on January 9, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 20, 2019. Ted Ashby, President/CEO of Surrey Bancorp, stated the dividends were based on the Company’s current operating results, its strong financial condition and a commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Surrey Bancorp is the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust (the “Bank”) and is located at 145 North Renfro Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina. The Bank operates full service branch offices at 145 North Renfro Street, 1280 West Pine Street and 2050 Rockford Street in Mount Airy. Full-service branch offices are also located at 653 South Key Street in Pilot Mountain, 393 CC Camp Road in Elkin and 1096 Main Street in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina and 940 Woodland Drive in Stuart, Virginia.

Surrey Bank & Trust is engaged in the sale of insurance through its wholly owned subsidiary Surrey Investment Services, Inc. The insurance agency, dba SB&T Insurance, is located at 199 North Renfro Street in Mount Airy.

Surrey Bank & Trust can be found online at www.surreybank.com.

For additional information, please contact
Ted Ashby, CEO, or Mark Towe, CFO
(336) 783-3900

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Edward C. Ashby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Moody Chairman
Mark Harrison Towe CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth Johnson Lovill Independent Director
Floyd Eugene Rees Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SURREY BANCORP0.00%60
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.02%175 552
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 217
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%53 357
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD22.04%49 944
QNB-0.56%49 195
