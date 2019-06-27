DGAP-News: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

27.06.2019 / 14:13

SURTECO GROUP SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.55

- Jörg Wissemann and Tobias Pott appointed to the Supervisory Board

- Solid start to the business year 2019

Munich, 27 June 2019 - The Chairman of the Management Board of SURTECO GROUP SE confirmed the forecast for the year overall in 2019 to the shareholders of the company at the Annual General Meeting held today. After achieving sales growth by one percent to EUR 699 million in 2018, the Management Board anticipates relatively stable sales in 2019 between EUR 670 and EUR 700 million. Earnings Before Financial Result and Income Tax (EBIT) look set to rise significantly from EUR 32.2 million in 2018 to a value between EUR 38 million and EUR 40 million. In spite of difficult framework conditions SURTECO posted sales revenues amounting to EUR 181.9 million (Q1-2018: EUR 186.7 million) and EBIT of EUR 11.6 million (Q1-2018: EUR 13.4 million) after a robust start to the business year 2019. With an equity ratio of 41.6 % and level of debt of 58 % on 31 March 2019, the company still has a healthy balance sheet structure.

The shareholders present at the Annual General Meeting approved all agenda items with a large majority. The Annual General Meeting appointed Jörg Wissemann and Tobias Pott as shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of EUR 0.55. This corresponds to a payout ratio of around 46% of consolidated net profit and, based on the current share price, a dividend yield of around 2.1%.

At his last annual general meeting, Dr. Müller thanked for the trust placed in him in his more than 30 years of activity and asked the shareholders to transfer this trust to his successor, Wolfgang Moyses, who will take over as of 1 October.

Profile of SURTECO

SURTECO GROUP SE with registered office in Buttenwiesen is a mid-sized holding company with international operations. The company listed on the stock exchange combines leading national and international brands for surface technology under one roof. The comprehensive product portfolio includes papers printed with decor designs, impregnated materials, release papers, decorative flat foils and edgebandings based on specialist technical papers and plastics. This portfolio is complemented by skirtings made of plastics, technical extrusions (profiles) for industry, and roller shutter systems.

The Group having a workforce of more than 3,300 employees at 23 production sites worldwide, generates annual sales of around EUR 700 million. 24 % of these sales are generated in Germany, 47 % in European countries outside Germany and a further 29 % in America, Asia and Australia. Customers of the SURTECO Group primarily come from the wood-based, flooring and furniture industries, as well as from interior design.

The shares in SURTECO GROUP SE are listed on the official market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt and Munich Stock Exchanges under the ticker symbol SUR and ISIN DE0005176903. They are also traded on the stock markets in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart.

