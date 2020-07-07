SURTECO GROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
07/07/2020 | 03:15am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.07.2020 / 09:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Moyses

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SURTECO GROUP SE

b) LEI
52990096XE56IELO5P09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005176903

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.95 EUR 150 EUR
20.00 EUR 150 EUR
20.00 EUR 990 EUR
20.00 EUR 250 EUR
20.00 EUR 500 EUR
20.00 EUR 150 EUR
20.00 EUR 150 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.9968 EUR 2340.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-07-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE
MIC: TGAT


07.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SURTECO GROUP SE
Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
86647 Buttenwiesen
Germany
Internet: www.surteco-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

61203  07.07.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 580 M 656 M 656 M
Net income 2020 15,1 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net Debt 2020 149 M 169 M 169 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
Yield 2020 2,21%
Capitalization 312 M 352 M 352 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 3 183
Free-Float 64,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 22,25 €
Last Close Price 20,10 €
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Moyses Chairman-Management Board
Jürgen Großmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Manfred Bracher Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Riedl Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Stockhausen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SURTECO GROUP SE-11.26%352
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.-30.73%4 543
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED44.14%4 098
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC-18.17%4 051
LUOLAI LIFESTYLE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.11.45%1 140
VICTORIA PLC-36.63%426
