SURTECO GROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.07.2020 / 09:13

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Wolfgang Last name(s): Moyses

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SURTECO GROUP SE

b) LEI

52990096XE56IELO5P09

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005176903

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 19.95 EUR 150 EUR 20.00 EUR 150 EUR 20.00 EUR 990 EUR 20.00 EUR 250 EUR 20.00 EUR 500 EUR 20.00 EUR 150 EUR 20.00 EUR 150 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 19.9968 EUR 2340.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-07-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE MIC: TGAT

