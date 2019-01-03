Log in
SURTECO GROUP SE
01/03 02:30:00 pm
22.3 EUR   0.00%
2018SURTECO GROUP SE : quaterly earnings release
2018SURTECO GROUP SE : half-yearly earnings release
2018SURTECO SE : quaterly earnings release
SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01/03/2019 | 02:40pm CET

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SURTECO GROUP SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03.01.2019 / 14:36
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SURTECO GROUP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: May 15, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: May 15, 2019 German: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/German/3300/finanzberichte.html English: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/English/3300/financial-reports.html

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2019 German: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/German/3300/finanzberichte.html English: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/English/3300/financial-reports.html


03.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SURTECO GROUP SE
Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
86647 Buttenwiesen
Germany
Internet: www.surteco-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

763225  03.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=763225&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 691 M
EBIT 2018 33,9 M
Net income 2018 16,9 M
Debt 2018 202 M
Yield 2018 2,88%
P/E ratio 2018 18,18
P/E ratio 2019 12,91
EV / Sales 2018 0,79x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 346 M
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Müller Chairman-Management Board
Jürgen Großmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Riedl Chief Financial Officer
Björn Ahrenkiel Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Udo Sadlowski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SURTECO GROUP SE0.00%393
LEGGETT & PLATT0.47%4 696
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP0.14%3 333
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.06%1 464
LUOLAI LIFESTYLE TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%938
HEADLAM GROUP PLC0.49%438
