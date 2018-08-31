Log in
SURTECO GROUP SE: SURTECO implements milestones in the SURTECO 2025+ growth strategy

08/31/2018 | 01:30pm CEST

DGAP-News: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SURTECO GROUP SE: SURTECO implements milestones in the SURTECO 2025+ growth strategy

31.08.2018 / 13:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Another step into the future:
SURTECO implements milestones in the SURTECO 2025+ growth strategy

- Restructuring: new SURTECO GmbH brand as a full-range supplier for furniture surfaces

- SURTECO GmbH supports realignment from product to sector orientation


SURTECO GROUP SE - the holding company for leading national and international brands in surface technology - has implemented another milestone in its SURTECO 2025+ growth strategy. To create a realignment from the previous product orientation to sector orientation the three largest subsidiaries in the group, SURTECO DECOR GmbH, BauschLinnemann GmbH and Döllken-Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH, have been merged as SURTECO GmbH with headquarters in Buttenwiesen. As a full-range supplier of a comprehensive range of decorative furniture surfaces, the new SURTECO GmbH brand sets trend-setting standards in the industry. The surface elements of design, colour, lustre and feel can be even more effectively combined in the various products and materials, synergies can be more efficiently exploited and customers can be supplied from one source. With strategy 2025+ the SURTECO Group aspires to sustainable gain in business volume and earning capacity.


Contact:

SURTECO GROUP SE  
Martin Miller
Investor Relations and Press Office
T: +49 8274 9988-508		  
F: +49 8274 9988-515
www.surteco-group.com
ir@surteco-group.com		  
 

 

Profile of SURTECO

SURTECO GROUP SE with registered office in Buttenwiesen is a mid-sized holding company with international operations. The company listed on the stock exchange combines leading national and international brands for surface technology under one roof. The comprehensive product portfolio includes papers printed with decor designs, impregnated materials, release papers, decorative flat foils and edgebandings based on specialist technical papers and plastics. This portfolio is complemented by skirtings made of plastics, technical extrusions (profiles) for industry, and roller shutter systems.
The Group has a workforce of more than 3,300 employees at 23 production sites worldwide, generating annual sales of around EUR 690 million (status 2017). 25% of these sales are generated in Germany, 46% in European countries outside Germany and a further 29% in America, Asia and Australia. Customers of the SURTECO Group primarily come from the wood-based, flooring and furniture industries, as well as from interior design.

More information on the company is available at: www.surteco-group.com

The shares in SURTECO GROUP SE are listed on the official market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt and Munich Stock Exchanges under the ticker symbol SUR and ISIN DE0005176903. They are also traded on the stock markets in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart.


31.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SURTECO GROUP SE
Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
86647 Buttenwiesen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8274 99 88-0
Fax: +49 (0)8274 99 88-5 05
E-mail: ir@surteco.com
Internet: www.surteco.com
ISIN: DE0005176903
WKN: 517 690
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

714947  31.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=714947&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
