SÜSS MicroTec SE    SMHN   DE000A1K0235

SÜSS MICROTEC SE

(SMHN)
SÜSS MicroTec SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/24/2020 | 06:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.07.2020 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Myriam
Last name(s): Jahn

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SÜSS MicroTec SE

b) LEI
529900C3KRUTSYDK7N87 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1K0235

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.24 EUR 28480.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.24 EUR 28480.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-06-25; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


24.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Internet: www.suss.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

61553  24.07.2020 


© EQS 2020
