SÜSS MicroTec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/02/2020 | 01:15pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SÜSS MicroTec SE
SÜSS MicroTec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.04.2020 / 19:14
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

With reference to the voting rights notifications pursuant to Sec. 33, 34 WpHG of 25 March 2020 of

- Luxunion S.A., Foyer Finance S.A., Luxempart S.A. and Luxempart Pipe SARL, Leudelange, Luxemburg
- Gerlin N.V., Maarsbergen, The Netherlands
- Teslin Capital Management B.V., Maarsbergen, The Netherlands

we hereby give notice in the name and behalf of 
1. Luxunion S.A., Foyer Finance S.A., Luxempart S.A. and Luxempart Pipe SARL
2. Gerlin N.V. and Teslin Capital Management B.V.,
pursuant to Sec. 43 WpHG in the context of their participations in Suess Microtec SE, Garching, ISIN  DE000A1K0235:

On 26 March 2020 we have submitted to you the voting rights notifications pursuant to Sec. 33 para. 1, 34 WpHG that the voting interest held by the aforementioned parties in Suess Microtec SE exceeded the threshold of 15% on 24 March 2020, and amounted to 15,01% (2,868,961 voting rights) as per this date. For further details we refer to the aforementioned voting rights notification. In addition, we hereby notify you in the name and behalf of the above mentioned companies of the following pursuant to Sec. 43 para 1, WpHG:

a.  Aim underlying the acquisition of the voting rights:

i. the parties invest with along-termin orientation aiming at generating a (trading) profit

ii. while the parties currently do not plan to acquire a significant extent of further voting rights within the next twelve months, they may acquire further voting rights if and to the extend this would be their interest;

iii. the parties aim to strengthen the supervisory board by exerting influence on the appointment or removal of its members, and

iv. the parties do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and external funds, or the company's dividend policy.

b.  Origin of the funds used

As the threshold of 15% of the voting rights has been exceeded only due to an attribution of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 34 para. 2 WpHG, no own funds or external funds were raised by the parties in order to exceed such threshold.

02.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Internet: www.suss.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1014543  02.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1014543&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
