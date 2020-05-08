SÜSS MicroTec SE: SUSS MicroTec SE: Financial Figures for Q1 2020 Published

DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

SUSS MicroTec SE: Financial Figures for Q1 2020 Published

- Q1 order entry at EUR 69.0 million (previous year: EUR 46.7 million)

- Sales of EUR 41.7 million are 4.2% below previous year (EUR 47.1 million)

- EBIT at EUR minus 5.6 million and EBIT margin at minus 13.4%



Garching, May 8, 2020 - SUSS MicroTec SE, a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry and related markets, publishes its first quarterly report for the fiscal year 2020 today.



The semiconductor market has so far proved to be relatively robust in an environment characterized by economic uncertainties and constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unchanged demand for our products in particular for coater/developer led to a high order entry the in the first quarter of 2020 totaling ? 69.0 million (previous year: ? 46.7 million). Sales reached a level of ? 41.7 million after ? 47.1 million in the previous year and therefore showed signs of decline. The order backlog as of 31 March 2020 amounted to 120.8 million (previous year: ? 85.4 million)

Sales reached ? 41.7 million in the first quarter, thereby lower than the previous year's amount (? 47.1 million). The sales decline was primarily noticeable in the bonder, coater/developer and photomask equipment product lines, while sales from mask aligners and microoptics increased slightly. The decline was essentially caused by delivery delays resulting from adjustments in the way work is organized in response to the COVID-19 crisis. After initial ramp-up and transition challenges, production is now running at normal levels again.

The gross profit margin for the SUSS MicroTec Group decreased to 24.5% (previous year: 34.4%) due to lower sales and expenses for the closure of SUSS MicroTec Photonic Systems Inc., USA in the amount of EUR 3.7 million . In the first quarter of 2020, the company generated EBIT of ? minus 5.6 million (previous year: ? 2.1 million). This corresponds to an EBIT margin of minus 13.4 percent in 2020 (previous year: 4.5 percent). Earnings after tax (EAT) amounted to ? minus 5.4 million after ? 0.4 million in the previous year. Basic earnings per share (EPS) amounted to ? minus 0.28 (previous year: ? 0.02). Free cash flow in Q1 2020 amounted to minus ? 8.3 million after minus ? 16.4 million in the previous year. Net liquidity therefore decreased to minus ? 19.6 million as of March 31, 2020 (previous year: ? 9.5 million). The main reasons for the reduction in net liquidity were the quarterly loss and the order-driven increase in inventories, as well as the investment for the acquisition of PiXDRO.

With the successful closing of the acquisition of PiXDRO, the inkjet printing business of Meyer Burger, the SUSS MicroTec SE has expanded its portfolio of the coater/developer productline as of March 31, 2020. The business will be managed in a newly founded enterprise, the SUSS MicroTec Netherlands B.V. in Eindhoven, Netherlands.



Outlook

Based on strong customer demand in the first quarter, we are assuming cumulative order entry in the second and third quarters of 2020 in a range of ? 100-115 million.

On the condition that the COVID-19 pandemic does not have any material negative impact on our business development, we continue to expect to achieve sales in 2020 to in the bandwidth of ? 230 to ? 240 million and we confirm our previous earnings forecast of an EBIT margin of 2.5% to 3.5%.

About SUSS MicroTec

SUSS MicroTec is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close cooperation with research institutes and industry partners SUSS MicroTec contributes to the advancement of next-generation technologies such as 3D Integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED manufacturing. With a global infrastructure for applications and service SUSS MicroTec supports more than 8.000 installed systems worldwide. SUSS MicroTec is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany. For more information, please visit www.suss.com

