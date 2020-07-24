Log in
SÜSS MicroTec SE: Sales and earnings significantly increased in the first half year; guidance for the full year raised

07/24/2020 | 11:10am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
SÜSS MicroTec SE: Sales and earnings significantly increased in the first half year; guidance for the full year raised

24-Jul-2020 / 17:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Order intake in the first half of 2020 significantly above expectations
  • Revenue in the second quarter amounts to EUR 72 million (rounded) and increases by 20% to EUR 113 million in the first 6 months
  • EBIT amounts to EUR 8.8m in the second quarter and improves in the first 6 months from EUR -0.8 million to EUR 3.2 million
  • Revenue and earnings guidance for the full year raised due to the positive development of incoming orders
Garching, 24 July 2020 - SÜSS MicroTec SE announced today that incoming orders in the second quarter amounted to EUR 94 million and thus totalling EUR 163 million in the first half of 2020. This is due to increased investment in the introduction of the 5G mobile communications standard. As a result, sales also developed very positively, rising to a rounded EUR 72 million in the second quarter (previous year: EUR 47 million) and thus to EUR 113 million in the first half year. This represents an increase of 20% compared with the same period last year. Revenues in the Photomask Equipment segment rose particularly strongly from EUR 19.0 million to EUR 30.1 million (+61%) and in the Lithography segment from EUR 51.8 million to EUR 62.1 million (+20%). EBIT in the second quarter amounted to EUR 8.8 million (previous year: EUR - 2.9 million). This development leads to an improvement in EBIT compared to the first half of the year from EUR -0.8 million to EUR 3.2 million (EUR +4.0 million).

Provided that the ongoing development of the Covid-19 pandemic does not worsen and consequently has a corresponding negative impact on the company, the company expects a continued positive development in the second half of 2020. Revenue expectations have been raised to a range of EUR 240 million to EUR 260 million. The EBIT margin should also improve under these conditions and be between 3% and 5%.




Contact:
SÜSS MicroTec SE
Sabine Radeboldt
Investor Relations
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching, Deutschland
Tel.: +49 (0)89 32007-161
Fax: +49 (0)89 32007-451
Email: sabine.radeboldt@suss.com

24-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-161
Fax: +49 (0)89 32007-451
E-mail: ir@suss.com
Internet: www.suss.com
ISIN: DE000A1K0235
WKN: A1K023
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1101291

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1101291  24-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1101291&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 240 M 280 M 280 M
Net income 2020 5,58 M 6,49 M 6,49 M
Net Debt 2020 10,5 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 46,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 262 M 303 M 305 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 942
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart SÜSS MICROTEC SE
Duration : Period :
SÜSS MicroTec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SÜSS MICROTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,75 €
Last Close Price 13,70 €
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver M. Albrecht Chief Financial Officer
Jan Teichert Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Myriam Jahn Member-Supervisory Board
Dietmar Jürgen Meister Member-Supervisory Board
Maximilian Fischer Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SÜSS MICROTEC SE14.17%303
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.5.21%58 316
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA122.11%15 674
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.118.01%13 563
DISCO CORPORATION5.87%9 228
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.45.38%8 231
