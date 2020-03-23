Sustainable Projects Group Inc. : Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

FISHERS, Indiana, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Projects Group Inc. (OTCQB: SPGX) ("SPGX" or the "Company"), announces uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB) effective March 23rd, 2020.

Stefan Muehlbauer, CEO of SPGX, stated, "We are proud to officially mark SPGX's uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB), and would like to thank our shareholders, team members and other stakeholders for your continued support as we worked towards this important milestone for the company. Joining the OTCQB boosts Sustainable Project Group's profile within the investment community, which we expect to help improve liquidity and broaden our shareholder base."

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. in New York City, is a premier market for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing investors high-quality trading and improved market visibility to enhance trading liquidity. To be eligible to trade on this market tier, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

The OTCQB quality standards provide a baseline for financial transparency and provide more comprehensive compliance requirements. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) considers the OTCQB as an "established public market" for determining the public market price, allowing broker dealers and their customers to more easily trade stocks that may have been previously forbidden due to the confines of the less rigorous Pink Open Market standards.

About Sustainable Projects Group Inc.

SPGX is positioned to become a world-leading project incubation and development company through value-based investments and collaborative partnerships with global leaders across the sustainable and social-responsibility sectors.

Sustainable Projects Group has initiated its goals by pursuing investment and partnerships with some of the most diversified and integrated companies active in the market. Learn more at www.spgroupe.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that plan for or anticipate the future, called "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of those terms and other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements about: our market opportunity; revenue generation; our strategies; competition; expected activities and expenditures as we pursue our business plan; the adequacy of our available cash resources; our ability to acquire assets or projects on commercially viable terms; challenges to our title to our assets; operating or technical difficulties in connection with our development activities; currency fluctuations; and governmental regulations.

Many of these contingencies and uncertainties can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to our most recent annual report on Form 10-KSB and other filings made by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for more detailed discussions of the contingencies and uncertainties enumerated above and the factors underlying the forward-looking statements. These reports and filings may be inspected and copied at the Public Reference Room maintained by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549. You can obtain information about operation of the Public Reference Room by calling the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at 1-800-SEC-0330. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.

We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not and should not be construed as an offer to solicit, buy, or sell any security.

