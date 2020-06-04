SutimCo Provides New Business Development and Shareholder Updates

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2020) - SutimCo Inc. (OTC Pink: SUTI) ("SUTI") ("The Company") is pleased to announce it has secured a web based, mobile app enabled processing software for its MJ and other B to B and person to person banking processing and safe transactions alternative. This universal software can handle any currency and transactions, including but not limited to digital currency and international currencies.

"This software package and solution, the management and I believe, offers a solution for a safe encrypted transactions and security for all commerce related transactions. Our company is focused on specific market segment and genre, MJ, CBD and Hemp related markets and industry, however, this will work for any business models and other markets and we hope to sell, trade, process or even license and private label this software asset to as many other companies that may show interest in this, what we believe will become, a game changing revolutionary processing software. Not to mention that we already set up deals with several public companies that we have financial interests in," stated Mr. Edward Vakser, SUTI CEO.

The management re formatted and updated its disclosure and financial file for the OTC Markets. The plan is to re file everything in the next 10 days. Once OTC Markets approves the filings, the company intends to file for an up listing to OTCQB and reducing its AS. (Authorized Shares)

The company recently announced several business developments, and while the country did suffer from a "shut down", the programmers and the management continued their objectives and completing the business development and milestones. Here is the recap of last updates posted in January 2020:

The Management is pleased to announce the new deal with PBS Holding Inc., and Greenbriar MJ Ventures. The company and its representatives had a very productive visit with the MJ growers in Oklahoma, and representatives of PBS Holding Inc. The deal is focused on SUTI setting up financing, distribution and banking for the MJ industry and the digital currency, banking and processing. The "Harvest" Insurance guarantee and the bonding is said to be worth at least $ 10 Million US, per occurrence, insuring income regardless of crop failure, acts of God, or other related issues. Our self-financed digital currency/crypto currency concept is being relaunched this year due to enormous growth and expansion in the MJ industry.

