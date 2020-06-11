Log in
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Announces Investigation into Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO)

06/11/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (“Sutro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STRO) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased Sutro securities pursuant and/or traceable to Sutro’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) in September 2018, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

Sutro is a clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company that primarily focuses on next-generation protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders.

On September 27, 2018, Sutro sold over 5.6 million shares to the general public at $15.00 per share, for gross proceeds of over $85 million.

On May 11, 2020, Sutro reported financial and operating results that, in part, fell significantly short of consensus estimates. On this news, Sutro’s stock price dropped $1.25 per share, or 12.36%, to close at $8.86 per share on May 12, 2020.

Since the IPO, Sutro’s share price has traded as low as $6.00 per share, or about 60% below the $15 IPO price.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Sutro securities, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, or visit the Sutro investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/investigation/sutro-biopharma-inc/.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2020
