Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Announces Investigation into Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. ("Sutro" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STRO) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased Sutro securities pursuant and/or traceable to Sutro's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") in September 2018

Sutro is a clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company that primarily focuses on next-generation protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders.

On September 27, 2018, Sutro sold over 5.6 million shares to the general public at $15.00 per share, for gross proceeds of over $85 million.

On May 11, 2020, Sutro reported financial and operating results that, in part, fell significantly short of consensus estimates. On this news, Sutro’s stock price dropped $1.25 per share, or 12.36%, to close at $8.86 per share on May 12, 2020.

Since the IPO, Sutro’s share price has traded as low as $6.00 per share, or about 60% below the $15 IPO price.

