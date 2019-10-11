Sutro Biopharma : Form of prospectus disclosing information, facts, events covered in both forms 424B2, 424B3

Table of Contents Filed pursuant to 424(b)(5) Registration No. 333-234101 PROSPECTUS Up to $75,000,000 Common Stock We have entered into a sales agreement with Cowen and Company, LLC, or Cowen, relating to shares of our common stock offered by this prospectus. In accordance with the terms of the sales agreement, we may offer and sell shares of our common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $75 million from time to time through Cowen acting as our agent. Our common stock is traded on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "STRO." The last reported sales price of our common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market on October 8, 2019 was $9.27 per share. Sales of our common stock, if any, under this prospectus may be made in sales deemed to be an "at the market offering" as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act. Cowen is not required to sell any specific number or dollar amount of securities, but will act as a sales agent using commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices, on mutually agreed terms between Cowen and us. There is no arrangement for funds to be received in any escrow, trust or similar arrangement. The compensation to Cowen for sales of common stock sold pursuant to the sales agreement will be equal to 3.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of any shares of common stock sold under the sales agreement. In connection with the sale of the common stock on our behalf, Cowen will be deemed to be an "underwriter" within the meaning of the Securities Act and the compensation of Cowen will be deemed to be underwriting commissions or discounts. We have also agreed to provide indemnification and contribution to Cowen with respect to certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. You should review carefully the risks and uncertainties referenced under the heading "Risk Factors" on page 5 of this prospectus as well as those contained in any accompanying prospectus and any related free writing prospectus or prospectus supplement we prepare or authorize in connection with this offering, and in the other documents that are incorporated by reference into this prospectus or the accompanying prospectus. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Cowen The date of this prospectus is October 11, 2019.

Table of Contents TABLE OF CONTENTS ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS 1 WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION; INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE 2 PROSPECTUS SUMMARY 3 THE OFFERING 4 RISK FACTORS 5 CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 7 USE OF PROCEEDS 8 DIVIDEND POLICY 9 DILUTION 10 DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK 11 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION 16 LEGAL MATTERS 18 EXPERTS 18

Table of Contents ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS This prospectus is part of a registration statement that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, using a "shelf" registration process. Under this shelf registration process, we may from time to time sell shares of our common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $250,000,000. Under this prospectus, we may from time to time sell shares of our common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $75,000,000, at prices and on terms to be determined by market conditions at the time of the offering. The $75,000,000 of shares of our common stock that may be sold under this prospectus are included in the $250,000,000 of shares of common stock that may be sold under the registration statement. This prospectus describes the terms of this offering of common stock and also adds to and updates information contained in the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus. To the extent there is a conflict between the information contained in this prospectus, on the one hand, and the information contained in any document incorporated by reference into this prospectus that was filed with the SEC before the date of this prospectus, on the other hand, you should rely on the information in this prospectus. If any statement in one of these documents is inconsistent with a statement in another document having a later date-for example, a document incorporated by reference into this prospectus-the statement in the document having the later date modifies or supersedes the earlier statement. We have not, and Cowen has not, authorized anyone to provide you with any information other than that contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus or any accompanying prospectus supplement or related free writing prospectus to which we have referred you. Neither we nor Cowen take any responsibility for, and can provide no assurance as to the reliability of, any other information others may give you. We are not, and Cowen is not, making an offer to sell these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted or in which the person making that offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make an offer or solicitation. You should assume that the information appearing in this prospectus, the accompanying base prospectus, the documents incorporated by reference herein and therein and any free writing prospectus that we have authorized for use in connection with this offering, is accurate only as of the date of those respective documents. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates. You should read this prospectus, the accompanying base prospectus, the documents incorporated by reference herein and therein and any free writing prospectus that we have authorized for use in connection with this offering, in their entirety before making an investment decision. When we refer to "Sutro," "we," "our," "us," the "Registrant," the "Company" and "our company" in this prospectus, we mean Sutro Biopharma, Inc., a Delaware corporation, unless otherwise specified. "Sutro" and all product candidate names are our common law trademarks. This prospectus also includes trademarks, tradenames and service marks that are the property of other organizations. Solely for convenience, trademarks and tradenames referred to in this prospectus appear without the ® and ™ symbols, but those references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights or that the applicable owner will not assert its rights, to these trademarks and tradenames. 1

Table of Contents WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION; INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE Available Information We file reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. The SEC maintains a web site that contains reports, proxy and information statements and other information about issuers, such as us, who file electronically with the SEC. The address of that website is www.sec.gov. Our web site address is http://www.sutrobio.com. The information on our web site, however, is not, and should not be deemed to be, a part of this prospectus. This prospectus is part of a registration statement that we filed with the SEC and does not contain all of the information in the registration statement. The full registration statement may be obtained from the SEC or us, as provided below. Documents establishing the terms of the offered securities are or may be filed as exhibits to the registration statement. Statements in this prospectus about these documents are summaries and each statement is qualified in all respects by reference to the document to which it refers. You should refer to the actual documents for a more complete description of the relevant matters. You may inspect a copy of the registration statement through the SEC's website, as provided above, or at our principal executive offices, 310 Utah Avenue, Suite 150, South San Francisco, California 94080, during normal business hours. Incorporation by Reference The SEC allows us to "incorporate by reference" information that we file with the SEC, which means that we can disclose important information to you by referring you to those other documents. The information incorporated by reference is an important part of this prospectus, and information we file later with the SEC will automatically update and supersede this information. A Current Report (or portion thereof) furnished, but not filed, on Form 8-K shall not be incorporated by reference into this prospectus. We incorporate by reference the documents listed below and any future filings we make with the SEC under Section 13(a), 13(c), 14, or 15(d) of the Exchange Act prior to the termination of any offering of securities made by this prospectus: Our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC on April 1, 2019, including certain information incorporated by reference therein from our Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A for our 2019 annual meeting of stockholders, filed with the SEC on April 26, 2019;

8-K filed on , and ; and The description of our common stock contained in our registration statement on Form 8-A filed with the SEC on September 18, 2018 under Section 12 of the Exchange Act, including any amendment or report filed for the purpose of updating such description. All reports and other documents we subsequently file pursuant to Section 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act prior to the termination of this offering, including all such documents we may file with the SEC after the date of the initial registration statement and prior to the effectiveness of the registration statement, but excluding any information furnished to, rather than filed with, the SEC, will also be incorporated by reference in this prospectus and deemed to be part of this prospectus from the date of the filing of such reports and documents. We will furnish without charge to you, on written or oral request, a copy of any or all of such documents that has been incorporated herein by reference (other than exhibits to such documents unless such exhibits are specifically incorporated by reference into the documents that this prospectus incorporates). Written or oral requests for copies should be directed to Sutro Biopharma, Inc., Attn: Investor Relations, 310 Utah Avenue, Suite 150, South San Francisco, California 94080, and our telephone number is (650) 392-8412. 2

Table of Contents PROSPECTUS SUMMARY Our Company We are a clinical stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company focused on deploying our proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF™, to create a broad variety of optimally designed, next-generation protein therapeutics initially for cancer and autoimmune disorders. We aim to design therapeutics using the most relevant and potent modalities, including cytokine-based targets, immuno-oncology, or I/O agents, antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, and bispecific antibodies that are directed primarily against clinically validated targets where the current standard of care is suboptimal. We believe our platform allows us to accelerate the discovery and development of potential first-in-class and best-in-class molecules by enabling the rapid and systematic evaluation of protein structure-activity relationships to create optimized homogeneous product candidates. Our mission is to transform the lives of patients by using our XpressCF™ Platform to create medicines with improved therapeutic profiles for areas of unmet need. Our two most advanced product candidates are wholly owned: STRO-001, an ADC directed against CD74, for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, or NHL, and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, or FolR α, for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. We have also entered into multi-target,product-focused collaborations with leaders in the field of oncology, including a cytokine derivatives collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, or Merck, a B Cell Maturation Antigen, or BCMA, with a BCMA ADC now in phase 1 clinical evaluation, and an immuno-oncology directed alliance with Celgene Corporation, or Celgene, and an oncology-focused collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (operating in the United States and Canada under the name "EMD Serono"), in which an undisclosed novel bispecific solid tumor-targeting ADC has been recently nominated as a development candidate. Company Information We were incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware in April 2003 under the name Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. We subsequently changed our name to Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Our principal executive offices are located at 310 Utah Avenue, Suite 150, South San Francisco, California 94080, and our telephone number is (650) 392-8412. Our website address is http://www.sutrobio.com. The information contained on, or that can be accessed through, our website is not part of this prospectus, and you should not consider information on our website to be part of this prospectus. 3

