Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sutro Biopharma, Inc.    STRO

SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC.

(STRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sutro Biopharma : PK Scientist

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 05:56pm EDT

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. is looking for energetic and talented individuals to join its multidisciplinary research and development team. You will be working to develop new processes to maximize our technology and enhance our internal and collaborative product development initiatives in a fast-paced environment.

Responsibilities

  • Scientific leadership, design, analysis, interpretation and reporting of PK, metabolism, and disposition of investigational therapeutics in pre-clinical species to guide candidate selection for further development.
  • Represent the DMPK function in project teams. Develop plans for preclinical DMPK analyses, modeling, and expertise to all project teams across all stages of research and preclinical development.
  • Assist with the management of CROs for ADME and DMPK studies.
  • Work with internal teams and CROs for development of bioanalytical assays and sample analysis.

Qualifications

  • A Ph.D. in pharmaceutical sciences or related fields with 3 years, or a MS/BS degree with 5+ years of relevant industry experience preferably obtained from research-based pharmaceutical companies.
  • Extensive training and experience in all aspects of DMPK study conduct, including study design, execution, interpretation and reporting, in vitro/in vivo PK and ADME methods, animal models, inter-species scaling.
  • Hands-on proficiency in PK analysis (Analyst, WinNonlin/Phoenix etc.) is required. Expertise in small and large molecules is a must.
  • Must have strong technical understanding of bioanalytical assays using LC-MS/MS and plate-based systems.
  • Experience in DMPK project leadership and overall preclinical development is desired
  • Experience in the outsourcing and external oversight of DMPK and ADME studies conducted by CROs.
  • Experience with integrating pre-clinical DMPK data to inform clinical pharmacology plans and authoring relevant sections of regulatory documents in support of submissions for early stages of development such as IND/CTA is a plus.
  • Must be highly analytical, decisive, goal-oriented, and timeline sensitive while maintaining the highest of scientific and ethical standards.
  • Must have excellent verbal and written communication skills and be comfortable with working in a multi-disciplinary team with influence.

Please submit resume forReq. #2043 to jobs@sutrobio.com. Please visit our website at www.sutrobio.comfor more information. Local candidates, SF Bay Area.

Sutro provides a competitive benefits package that includes a choice of health, dental, and vision insurance, life insurance, flexible spending accounts, 401K plan, PTO, ESPP (Employee Stock Purchase Plan) and stock options.

Sutro Biopharma is committed to the diversity of our team and we are committed to Equal Employment Opportunity without regard for race, ethnicity, gender, protected veteran status, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or religion.

Salaries listed on jobsites may not be representative of salary ranges at Sutro Biopharma.

Please be advised, inquiries or resumes from recruiters will not be accepted.

Disclaimer

Sutro Biopharma Inc. published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 21:55:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC.
05:56pSUTRO BIOPHARMA : PK Scientist
PU
06/26SUTRO BIOPHARMA : Open Letter From Our CEO
PU
06/22SUTRO BIOPHARMA : American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2020 Virtual M..
PU
06/22SUTRO BIOPHARMA : Presents New Preclinical Data at 2020 AACR Virtual Annual Meet..
PU
06/22SUTRO BIOPHARMA : American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2020 Virtual M..
PU
06/15SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
06/11SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces Investigation into Sutro Biopharma,..
BU
06/09SUTRO BIOPHARMA : to Present New Preclinical Data on its STRO-002 Antibody-Drug ..
PU
06/05SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
05/26SUTRO BIOPHARMA : SutroVax Announces Name Change to Vaxcyte
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -81,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 72,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 319 M 319 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,31x
Nbr of Employees 177
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 18,88 $
Last Close Price 8,90 $
Spread / Highest target 147%
Spread / Average Target 112%
Spread / Lowest Target 79,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Newell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Connie L. Matsui Chairman
Nicki Vasquez Senior VP-Operations & Alliance Management
Edward C. Albini Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Henry Heinsohn Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC.-19.09%319
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.96%96 148
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS34.78%76 515
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS68.52%64 257
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.52.86%35 246
GENMAB A/S57.88%23 440
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group