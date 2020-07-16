Sutro Biopharma : PK Scientist

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. is looking for energetic and talented individuals to join its multidisciplinary research and development team. You will be working to develop new processes to maximize our technology and enhance our internal and collaborative product development initiatives in a fast-paced environment.

Responsibilities

Scientific leadership, design, analysis, interpretation and reporting of PK, metabolism, and disposition of investigational therapeutics in pre-clinical species to guide candidate selection for further development.

Represent the DMPK function in project teams. Develop plans for preclinical DMPK analyses, modeling, and expertise to all project teams across all stages of research and preclinical development.

Assist with the management of CROs for ADME and DMPK studies.

Work with internal teams and CROs for development of bioanalytical assays and sample analysis.

Qualifications

A Ph.D. in pharmaceutical sciences or related fields with 3 years, or a MS/BS degree with 5+ years of relevant industry experience preferably obtained from research-based pharmaceutical companies.

Extensive training and experience in all aspects of DMPK study conduct, including study design, execution, interpretation and reporting, in vitro/in vivo PK and ADME methods, animal models, inter-species scaling.

Hands-on proficiency in PK analysis (Analyst, WinNonlin/Phoenix etc.) is required. Expertise in small and large molecules is a must.

Must have strong technical understanding of bioanalytical assays using LC-MS/MS and plate-based systems.

Experience in DMPK project leadership and overall preclinical development is desired

Experience in the outsourcing and external oversight of DMPK and ADME studies conducted by CROs.

Experience with integrating pre-clinical DMPK data to inform clinical pharmacology plans and authoring relevant sections of regulatory documents in support of submissions for early stages of development such as IND/CTA is a plus.

Must be highly analytical, decisive, goal-oriented, and timeline sensitive while maintaining the highest of scientific and ethical standards.

Must have excellent verbal and written communication skills and be comfortable with working in a multi-disciplinary team with influence.

Please submit resume forReq. #2043 to jobs@sutrobio.com. Please visit our website at www.sutrobio.comfor more information. Local candidates, SF Bay Area.

Sutro provides a competitive benefits package that includes a choice of health, dental, and vision insurance, life insurance, flexible spending accounts, 401K plan, PTO, ESPP (Employee Stock Purchase Plan) and stock options.

Sutro Biopharma is committed to the diversity of our team and we are committed to Equal Employment Opportunity without regard for race, ethnicity, gender, protected veteran status, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or religion.

Salaries listed on jobsites may not be representative of salary ranges at Sutro Biopharma.

Please be advised, inquiries or resumes from recruiters will not be accepted.