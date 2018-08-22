Suven Life Sciences : Aug 22, 2018 Suven Life Sciences secures Product & Process Patents in Canada and USA

SUVEN Life Sciences

News Release

Suven Life Sciences secures Product & Process Patents in Canada and USA

HYDERABAD, INDIA (Aug 22, 2018) - Suven Life Sciences Ltd (Suven) announces today that the grant of one (1) product patent from Canada (2929309) and one (1) process patent from USA (10010527) corresponding to the New Chemical Entities for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and patents are valid through 2034.

The granted claims of the patents include the class of selective 5-HT6 compounds respectively and are being developed as therapeutic agents for neurodegenerative disorders such as for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington's disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia and sleep disorders like Narcolepsy etc.

"We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally" says Venkat Jasti, CEO of Suven.

About Suven Life Sciences

Suven Life Science is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical products, which are first in class or best in class CNS therapies using GPCR targets. Suven has 4 clinical stage compounds, a Phase 2 undergoing SUVN-502, Phase 2 ready SUVN-G3031, Phase 1 completed SUVN-D4010, Phase 1 commenced SUVN-911 and Phase 1 ready SUVN-I6107.

In addition to these clinical compounds the Company has nine (9) internally-discovered therapeutic drug candidates currently in various stages of pre-clinical development targeting conditions such as ADHD, dementia, depression, Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease and pain.

For more information please visit our Web site at http://www.suven.com

Risk Statement:

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions, including expectations and assumptions, contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Suven attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. Other important factors which could cause results to differ materially including outsourcing trends, economic conditions, dependence on collaborative partnership programs, retention of key personnel, technological advances and continued success in growth of sales that may make our products/services offerings less competitive; Suven may not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time.

