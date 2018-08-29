Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Suven Life Sciences Ltd.    SUVEN   INE495B01038

SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LTD. (SUVEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Suven Life Sciences : Aug 29, 2018 Suven Life Sciences secures Product Patents in China & Eurasia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 08:02am CEST

SUVEN Life Sciences

News Release

Suven Life Sciences secures Product Patents in China & Eurasia

HYDERABAD, INDIA (Aug 29, 2018) - Suven Life Sciences Ltd (Suven) announces today that the grant of one (1) product patent from China (CN105873920) and one (1) product patent from Eurasia (029951) corresponding to the New Chemical Entity for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and patents are valid through 2034.

The granted claims of the patents include the class of selective 5-HT4 compounds respectively and are being developed as therapeutic agents for neurodegenerative disorders such as for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington's disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia and sleep disorders like Narcolepsy etc.

"We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally" says Venkat Jasti, CEO of Suven.

About Suven Life Sciences

Suven Life Science is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical products, which are first in class or best in class CNS therapies using GPCR targets. Suven has 4 clinical stage compounds, a Phase 2 undergoing SUVN-502, Phase 2 ready SUVN-G3031, Phase 1 completed SUVN-D4010, Phase 1 commenced SUVN-911 and Phase 1 ready SUVN-I6107.

In addition to these clinical compounds the Company has nine (9) internally-discovered therapeutic drug candidates currently in various stages of pre-clinical development targeting conditions such as ADHD, dementia, depression, Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease and pain.

For more information please visit our Web site at http://www.suven.com

Risk Statement:

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions, including expectations and assumptions, contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Suven attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. Other important factors which could cause results to differ materially including outsourcing trends, economic conditions, dependence on collaborative partnership programs, retention of key personnel, technological advances and continued success in growth of sales that may make our products/services offerings less competitive; Suven may not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time.

CIN: L24110TG1989PLC009713

6/F, Serene Chambers, Rd#7, Banjara Hills Hyderabad 500034, India Tel: 9140 2354 1142 Fax: 9140 2354 1152 Email: info@suven.com

Disclaimer

Suven Life Sciences Limited published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 06:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LTD.
08:02aSUVEN LIFE SCIENCES : Aug 29, 2018 Suven Life Sciences secures Product Patents i..
PU
08/23SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES : secures Product & Process Patents in Canada and USA
AQ
08/22SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES : Aug 22, 2018 Suven Life Sciences secures Product & Process..
PU
08/16SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES : to host Q1 FY19 Results Conference Call on August 17, 2018..
AQ
08/14SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES : Aug 14, 2018 Suven’s Income at Rs. 1998 Mn; PAT at R..
PU
08/10SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES : secures Product Patents in Mexico and New Zealand
AQ
08/07SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES : Aug 07, 2018 Suven Life Sciences secures Product Patents i..
PU
07/23SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES : July 23, 2018 Suven at Alzheimer's Association Internation..
PU
07/20SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES : secures Product Patents in Europe and South Korea
AQ
07/17SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES : gets patents from Europe, South Korea for new chemical ent..
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 6 543 M
EBIT 2019 1 721 M
Net income 2019 1 293 M
Finance 2019 227 M
Yield 2019 0,64%
P/E ratio 2019 28,70
P/E ratio 2020 23,77
EV / Sales 2019 5,28x
EV / Sales 2020 4,42x
Capitalization 34 796 M
Chart SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Suven Life Sciences Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 280  INR
Spread / Average Target -3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Venkateswarlu Jasti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
P. Subba Rao Chief Financial Officer
C. Rajendiran Director-Research & Development
Sudha Rani Jasti Executive Director
Rangaswamy Naidu Maripuri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LTD.44.72%494
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.86%364 721
PFIZER14.58%248 553
NOVARTIS-0.05%213 828
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.70%212 349
MERCK AND COMPANY21.97%183 614
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.