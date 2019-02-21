Suzano : Delivers Its Best Results Ever in 2018

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ), the company resulting from the merger of
Suzano Pulp & Paper and Fibria, announces today its results for the
fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2018, which were the best ever in the
company’s history. Because the reporting period ended prior to the
consummation of the combination of the shareholder bases with Fibria, on
January 14, 2019, the Financial Statements present exclusively the
results of Suzano Pulp & Paper. Highlighting that Fibria also reported
its annual financial results, which also include record-high figures, as
well as pro-forma data* to present, based on the annual results of the
two companies (which in 2018 were still operating independently), the
combined figures and results of the new Suzano.
Pro-forma* net revenue in the year amounted to R$31.7 billion, advancing
42% on the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow were
R$16.4 billion and R$12.5 billion, respectively. These results, which
were supported by the record-high results of both companies, were driven
mainly by higher international pulp prices, the more favorable exchange
rate for exports, the paper prices implemented in the period and the
better operating performances of the business units.
The pro-forma figures*, that simulate the combined results of Suzano
Pulp & Paper and Fibria as if it were a sole company on December 31,
2018, indicate production volume of 10.3 million tons of pulp and 1.3
million tons of paper. Both indicators represent increases of roughly
10% on the prior year and reinforce the vision of creating one of
Brazil’s most valuable companies and one of the global pulp and paper
industry’s most competitive players.
“We have already started building Suzano’s future by laying a foundation
that will give it the capacity to create and share value consistently.
Our teams are integrated in a single environment and we are already
focused on capturing the competitiveness made possible by the merger of
the two companies, while remaining attentive to our role as agents of
transformation to build a better future for society and aware of the
impact of our business on the daily lives of billions of our products
consumers,” said Walter Schalka, CEO of Suzano.
The year of 2018 was marked by the announcement, on March 16, of the
combination of Suzano Pulp & Paper and Fibria. The merger was approved
by the shareholders of both companies, as well as by all applicable
regulatory agencies in Brazil and abroad, with the latest approval
coming from the European Commission, in November. The consummation of
the merger began on January 3, 2019 and ended with the settlement of the
transaction, on January 14, 2019.
During the approval process, Suzano concluded the process to list its
ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and raised funds to support
the payment of the cash portion established in the agreement.
This year also brought important recognition for Suzano’s credit
quality, management and workplace. The company obtained an investment
grade rating (BBB-) with a stable outlook from Standard & Poor’s (S&P),
which attests to its solidity and financial discipline.
Suzano also was the grand winner in the “Valor 1000” yearbook published
by the newspaper Valor Econômico, and figured on the list of the
Best Companies to Work For and the Best Companies to Launch a Career,
both rankings compiled by the magazine Você S/A, and in the
Global 2000 – World’s Best Employers, a ranking compiled by Forbes
magazine.
*The pro-forma figures represent unaudited data and are based on
assumptions considered reasonable by of Suzano Pulp & Paper and Fibria
in light of the circumstance under which they were construed.
