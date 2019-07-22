Suzano Papel e Celulose : Change in Bylaws and Call for EGM

Approve to convene the Suzano's EGM, to resolve on the matters above.

Approve and submit to the EGM the proposal of: (i) Amendment to the Bylaws; and (ii) consolidation of the Company's Bylaws in order to reflect the Amendment to the Bylaws. The proposal of Amendment to the Bylaws, constitutes the

5.3. Subject to the provisions of the Company's Bylaws, to authorize the Company's Board of Executive Officers to perform any and all acts, enter into any contracts and / or instruments and any additions, necessary or convenient to the effectiveness of the above resolutions.

6. CLOSING: There being no further matters to be discussed, the meeting was adjourned, and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all members of the Board of Directors physically present. Presiding Board: David Feffer - Chairman; Vitor Tumonis - Secretary. Directors: (i) David Feffer; (ii) Cláudio Thomaz Lobo Sonder; (iii) Daniel Feffer; (iv) Jorge Feffer; (v) Antônio de Souza Corrêa Meyer; (vi) Maria Priscila Rodini Vansetti Machado; (vii) Nildemar Secches; (viii) Rodrigo Kede de Freitas Lima; and (ix) Ana Paula Pessoa.

São Paulo, July 22, 2019.

