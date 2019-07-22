Suzano Papel e Celulose : Change in Bylaws and Call for EGM
0
07/22/2019 | 06:15pm EDT
SUZANO S.A.
Publicly-held Company with Authorized Capital
CNPJ/MF No. 16.404.287/0001-55
NIRE No. 29.300.016.331
MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING
("Meeting")
DATE, TIME AND PLACE: Held on July 22, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the branch office of Suzano S.A. ("Suzano" or "Company"), located at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 1355, 8th floor, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo or through conference call, the Company's Board of Directors met.
ATTENDANCE: Present the totality of members of the Board of Directors: David Feffer (Chairman of the Board of Directors), Claudio Thomaz Lobo Sonder (Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors), Daniel Feffer (Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, voting by e-mail), Antonio de Souza Corrêa Meyer (Director, voting by e- mail), Jorge Feffer (Director, voting by e-mail), Maria Priscila Rodini Vansetti Machado (Director, voting by e-mail), Nildemar Secches (Director, voting by e-mail), Rodrigo Kede de Freitas Lima (Director, voting by e-mail) and Ana Paula Pessoa (Director, voting by e-mail).
CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY: Mr. David Feffer presided the Meeting and Mr. Vitor Tumonis acted as secretary.
AGENDA: Resolve on: (i) the proposal of amendment to the Company's Bylaws with the purpose of amending the Second Paragraph of Article 25 of the Company's Bylaws ("Amendment to the Bylaws"), with the consequent consolidation of the Company's Bylaws in order to reflect the Amendment to the Bylaws; and (ii) the convening of the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") with the purpose of deliberating on the proposal described in item (1) above.
RESOLUTIONS: Once the Meeting was established, after examination and discussion of the matters on the agenda, the members of the Board of Directors present, by unanimous vote and without any restrictions, resolved:
Approve and submit to the EGM the proposal of: (i) Amendment to the Bylaws; and (ii) consolidation of the Company's Bylaws in order to reflect the Amendment to the Bylaws. The proposal of Amendment to the Bylaws, constitutes theAppendix Iof the present minutes.
Approve to convene the Suzano's EGM, to resolve on the matters above.
1
5.3. Subject to the provisions of the Company's Bylaws, to authorize the Company's Board of Executive Officers to perform any and all acts, enter into any contracts and / or instruments and any additions, necessary or convenient to the effectiveness of the above resolutions.
6.CLOSING: There being no further matters to be discussed, the meeting was adjourned, and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all members of the Board of Directors physically present. Presiding Board: David Feffer - Chairman; Vitor Tumonis - Secretary. Directors: (i) David Feffer; (ii) Cláudio Thomaz Lobo Sonder; (iii) Daniel Feffer; (iv) Jorge Feffer; (v) Antônio de Souza Corrêa Meyer; (vi) Maria Priscila Rodini Vansetti Machado; (vii) Nildemar Secches; (viii) Rodrigo Kede de Freitas Lima; and (ix) Ana Paula Pessoa.
This is a true copy of the original drawn up in the Company's records.
São Paulo, July 22, 2019.
Presiding Board:
__________________________
__________________________
David Feffer
Vitor Tumonis
Chairman of the Meeting and of the Board
Secretary
2
SUZANO S.A.
Publicly-held Company with Authorized Capital
CNPJ/MF No. 16.404.287/0001-55
NIRE No. 29.300.016.331
MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING
of July 22, 2019
APPENDIX I - PROPOSAL OF AMENDMENT TO THE BYLAWS
Amendments - Origin,
Current Bylaws
Proposed Bylaws
Justification and Analysis
of Effects
Second Paragraph
of
Second Paragraph
of
The
proposed amendment
Article 25 - The SAC is a
Article 25 - The SAC is a
seeks to reflect, clearly and
permanent body, and shall
permanent body, and shall
objectively,
the
possibility
be comprised by, at least,
be comprised by, at least,
of a mixed composition of
three (3) and, at most, five
three (3) and, at most, five
the
Statutory
Audit
(5) members, with a
two
(5) members, with a
two
Committee
by
members
year term of office, (2) year term of office, that integrates or not the appointed and removed by appointed and removed by Board of Directors of the
the Board of Directors, that
the Board of
Directors,
in
Company pursuant
to the
meet
the
independence
accordance
with
the
terms of Article 31-C of
requirements and provided
following
criteria:
(i)
at
ICVM
308.
The proposed
that,
at
least
one
(1)
least one of the members of
amendment
does
not
the SAC shall also be a
generate legal or economic
member,
has
recognized
member
of
the
Board
of
effects, since the
current
experience
in
matters
of
Directors of the Company;
composition
of
the SAC
corporate accounting, as set
(ii) at
least one of
the
already obeys
in practice
forth
in the Internal Rules
members of the SAC shall
the
requirements
here
of
the
SAC,
in
the
not be
a member of
the
expressly included
in the
applicable
legislation
and
Board of
Directors
of
the
Bylaws.
in the
rules issued
by
the
Company;
(iii)
the
regulatory
bodies
of
the
members of the SAC shall
capital
markets
and stock
not integrate
the Statutory
exchanges
in
which
the
Executive
Board
of
securities are listed of
the
Officers
of
the
Company;
Company. The SAC shall
(iv) the
majority of the
have a Coordinator, whose
members
shall
meet
the
activities shall
be
defined
applicable
independence
in the Internal Rules of the
requirements;
and
(v)
at
SAC.
least one (1) member shall
have
a
recognized
experience
in
matters
of
3
corporate accounting, as set forth in the Internal Rules of the SAC, in the applicable legislation and in the rules issued by the regulatory bodies of the capital markets and stock exchanges in which the securities are listed of the Company. The SAC shall have a Coordinator, whose activities shall be defined in the Internal Rules of the SAC.