SUZANO PAPEL E CELULOSE SA (ADR)

(SUZBY)
Suzano Papel e Celulose : Notice to The Market | Export Prepayment and Finnvera Agreements

06/18/2019 | 10:09pm EDT

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

SUZANO S.A.

Publicly Held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 16.404.287/0001-55

Company Registration (NIRE): 29.3.0001633-1

São Paulo, June 18, 2019 - Suzano S.A. ("Company" or "Suzano")

(B3: SUZB3 | NYSE: SUZ) hereby informs its shareholders and the market that, on the date hereof, the early termination of export prepayment contracts in the total principal amount of US$780.0 million, with final maturity in 2022; as well as the early termination of the financing agreement with ECA Finnvera in the total principal amount of US$371.3 million, with final maturity in 2025, eliminating any and all financial covenants in the Company's debt contracts. Simultaneously, Suzano executed new export prepayment contracts in the total amount of US$900.0 million, with average maturity of 65 months and average cost of Libor + 1.10% p.a.

As a result, Suzano improves even more its debt amortization schedule at a competitive cost, aligned with its liability management strategy, in addition to the initiatives previously announced to the market.

Suzano underlines its commitment to transparency with its shareholders and investors.

São Paulo, June 18, 2019.

Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Suzano SA published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 02:08:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Schalka Chief Executive Officer
David Feffer Chairman
Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Daniel Feffer Vice Chairman
Antonio de Souza Corrêa Meyer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUZANO PAPEL E CELULOSE SA (ADR)0.00%0
UPM-KYMMENE3.61%13 471
SUZANO SA-14.65%10 950
STORA ENSO OYJ-7.68%9 047
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%6 680
SVENSKA CELLULOSA8.99%5 568
