Suzano : Rings the Opening Bell and Holds First Investor Day at New York Stock Exchange

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ), a major Brazilian paper producer and the world's
leading producer of eucalyptus pulp, celebrated its ADR (American
Depositary Receipts) listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with
The Opening Bell Ceremony today at the market open. The ceremony was
followed by its first ever Suzano Investor Day event at the NYSE to
which analysts, investors and the financial media was invited to
participate.
During the event, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Walter Schalka and key
executive officers gave presentations regarding Suzano, which was
created in January 2019 after the merger of Suzano Papel e Celulose and
Fibria Celulose. Mr. Schalka provided details about the structure and
competitive advantages of the new company, commented on growth
alternatives and emphasizing the importance of innovation, technology
and sustainability for the future of the company.
About Suzano
Suzano, the company resulting from the merger of Suzano Papel e Celulose
and Fibria, is committed to becoming the global benchmark in the
sustainable use of natural resources. The world's leading producer of
eucalyptus pulp and one of Latin America’s largest paper producers,
Suzano exports to more than 80 countries and, through its products, is
present in the lives of over 2 billion people. With ten mills and the
joint venture Veracel, Suzano has annual installed capacity of 10.9
million tons of market pulp and 1.4 million tons of paper. Suzano has
more than 35,000 direct and indirect employees and, for over 90 years,
has invested in innovative solutions based on eucalyptus cultivation
that enable it to substitute the use of fossil-based materials with
renewable bio-based materials. The company adopts the highest standards
of corporate governance on the exchanges where its stock is traded,
namely the B3 in Brazil and the NYSE in the United States.
