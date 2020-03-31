Log in
SUZANO S.A.

(SUZB3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 03/31
35.79 BRL   +5.30%
Suzano : 2019 annual report on Form 20-F

03/31/2020 | 07:20pm EDT

Suzano S.A. (B3: SUZB3) (NYSE: SUZ) informs that its 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F was filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Holders of the Company’s equity securities can receive hard copies of the Annual Report, including its audited financial statements, without charge by request directed to: ri@suzano.com.br. This document is also available on Suzano’s website (http://ir.suzano.com.br/).

 

For further information, please contact our Investor Relations Department:
Phone: (+55 11) 3503-9330
E-mail: ri@suzano.com.br

About Suzano

Suzano, the company resulting from the merger of Suzano Pulp & Paper and Fibria, is committed to being a global reference in the sustainable use of natural resources. The world's leading producer of eucalyptus pulp and one of Latin America’s largest paper producers, Suzano exports to more than 80 countries and, through its products, plays a part in the lives of over two billion people. With ten mills and the joint operation Veracel, Suzano has annual installed capacity of 10,9 million tons of market pulp and 1.4 million tons of paper. Suzano has more than 35,000 direct and indirect employees and for over 90 years has invested in innovative solutions based on eucalyptus cultivation that enable it to substitute the use of fossil-based materials with renewable bio-based materials. The company adopts the highest standards of corporate governance on the exchanges where its stock is traded, namely the B3 in Brazil and the NYSE in the United States.


© Business Wire 2020
