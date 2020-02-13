Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Suzano SA    SUZB3   BRSUZBACNOR0

SUZANO SA

(SUZB3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 02/12
40 BRL   +3.92%
09:12aSUZANO PAH : 2020 Suzano Day Presentation
PU
07:42aSUZANO PAH : Material Fact - Estimated long-term Operational Disbursements
PU
02/12SUZANO PAH : Material Fact - Synergies Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SUZANO PAH : 2020 Suzano Day Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 09:12am EST

This communication contains certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements are identified with words like "believe," "may," "could," "would," "might," "possible," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate", "potential", "outlook" or "continue," the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, without limitation, statements regarding the implementation of operating and financing strategies and initiatives, including with respect to the integration of Fibria's operations and expected potential synergies, plans with respect to capital expenditures, and factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in prices and customer demand for our products, changes in raw material costs, pricing actions by competitors, changes in the rates of exchange of the Brazilian real against the US dollar, and general changes in the economic environment in Brazil, emerging markets or internationally. Such forward-looking statements are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to such risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur.

The statements information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as at the date of this presentation and should thus be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at the time. They are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors, and are subject to change without notice. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Suzano does not undertake any obligation to update any information, opinion or forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. All information, opinions and forward-looking statements in this communication are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Suzano

The future

one year post-merger

of Suzano

Suzano

The future

one year post-merger

of Suzano

Adjusted EBITDA

R$

(R$ Bn)

10.7Bn

Operating Cash

R$

Generation

7.1Bn

3.1

2.8

2.4 2.5

(R$ Bn)

1.8

2.2

1.5 1.5

1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19

1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19

Sales volume

Net average price

Adjusted EBITDA

(k ton)

328

31%

288

35%

69%

65%

(R$/ton)

1,180

1,165

341

3,773

32%

34%

32%

3,547

68% 68% 66%

3,070

(R$ millions)

1,285

922

Record

high

1,373

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

2018

2019

2017

2018

2019

Local market

Foreign market

2017 2018 2019

Note: figures do not include Consumer Goods results

Net average price (US$/ton)

711

630

Cash Cost Ex-downtimes1

R$/ton

526

2019 average:

471

R$ 658/ton

Sales volume (k ton)

Record

740

720

697

649

649

697

654

631

high

2,549

2,920

2,214

1,729

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

2015

2016

2017

2018

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Destocking

~450kt ~650kt ~1,100kt

3Q

4Q

2H19

1 2015-2018 figures adjusted by inflation (IPCA)

2019

Covenants exclusion

Liquidity enhancement

Average term extension

Liquidity and Amortization schedule

US$ Billion

6.6

3.1

Stand-by

0.7

facilities

2.4

1.5

1.5

1.8

1.3

Cash on

2.4

hand

0.7

Liquidity

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

onward

86%

Net debt

Leverage

13.4 Bn (US$)

4,9 x (Net debt/ EBITDA em US$)

FX: R$4,0307/US$ (31/12/2019)

2019

Covenants exclusion

Liquidity enhancement

Average term extension

Liquidity and Amortization schedule (including Feb/2020 roll-over)

US$ Billion

6.7

3.1

Stand-by

0.7

facilities

2.3

1.9

2.1

1.5

Cash on

2.4

1.0

hand

0.4

Liquidity

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

onward

86%

Net debt

Leverage

13.4 Bn (US$)

4,9 x (Net debt/ EBITDA em US$)

FX: R$4,0307/US$ (31/12/2019)

PlannedExecuted

Capex limited to2019: R$ 5.78 Bn

sustaining and

(below original guidance)

commitments

2020: R$ 4.44 Bn

already made

Monetization of

1.1 M tons inventory

excesso inventories of

reduction in 2H19

~US$ 500 Millions

Non-coreassets

Sale of R$ 0.4 Bi in

sale

forests

Sinergias capture:

Acelleration

90% in 2020

of capture

R$ 720-810 M

R$ 320-360 M

R$ 800-900 M

2019

2020

2021

Steady state in full capacity

R$ 1,100-1,200 M

R$ 1,000-1,100 M

R$ 763 M

201920202021

Steady state in full capacity

Note: R$ 311 million including the negative impact of implementation costs and production reduction

january ONE

2019

New culture

UMA

ONE

ONE

january

2020

People who inspire and

transform

Unified processes and systems

91%

adherence

Create and

It´s only good for

us if it´s good for

share value

the world

Suzano

The future

one year post-merger

of Suzano

Megatrends

Urbanization

Growing and aging population

Climate change

Tecnology and

Digitalization

Emerging economies growth

Opportunities for Suzano

Reduce usage of plastics

Renewable materials and inputs

Carbon capture

Continue being a benchmark in the sector in efficiency, profitability and sustainability, from the forest to the client

vision

Be a transformational agent in the expansion into new markets for our biomass

Be a reference in sustainable and innovative

solutions for the bioeconomy and environmental services, based on planted trees

Be "Best-in-Class"

Maintain relevance

Advance in the links of

in the total Pulp

in Pulp, through

the chain, always with

cost vision

good projects

competitive advantage

Expand boldly

Play a leading role

into New

in sustainability

Markets

Be "Best-in-Class"

in the total Pulp

cost vision

Be "Best-in-Class" in the total Pulp cost vision

Total Operational Disbursement (R$/ton)(1)

Sustaining

Capex

SG&A + freight

Production Cash Cost (incl. downtime)

1,584

418

~1,300

additional cash generation

~340

460

~400

706

~560

2019

20242

US$ 401/ton

US$ ~329/ton

(1) Real figures. Average 2019 FX : R$ 3.95/US$. Does not include working capital variation | (2) Structural Total Operational Disbursement in full capacity

Be "Best-in-Class" in the total Pulp cost vision

Third-party37% wood

Average forest-mill

distance 228 (km)

23%

156

20192024

Be "Best-in-Class" in the total Pulp cost vision

MAICel

From clone...

... to harvest and

transportation

Clonal allocation

Wood quality

Pests and

Stresses tolerance

diseases

resistance

Be "Best-in-Class" in the total Pulp cost vision

+ 4.0

M tons/year

Picture: January 2020

Maintain relevance

in Pulp, through

good projects

Maintain relevance in Pulp, through good projects

Global Pulp Demand1

Organic growth

1.1 - 1.5

million tons/year

Current Organic

Demand Growth

1. Illustrative graph

Source: Pöyry, Fisher, PPPC, and Suzano BI

Drivers

Mature Emerging

Markets Markets Global

Woodfree

Tissue

Paperboard

Specialties

Above

-0.5 a +0.5%/year

2.0%/year

+0.5 a

Below -0.5%/year

+2.0%/year

Maintain relevance in Pulp, through good projects

Global Pulp Demand1

Substitution potential

At least 0.5

million tons/year

Current

Organic

Fiber to

Demand

Growth

Fiber

Fiber availability

RecycledIntegrated

PaperPulp

Current 5-10 years

Current 5-10 years

1. Illustrative graph

Source: RISI, Suzano BI

Maintain relevance in Pulp, through good projects

MS

M tons/year

SP

Structural average

radius: 50km

Ribas

Vértere

100k hectares of

already acquired land

do Rio Pardo

Note: growth optionality

Advance in the links of the chain, always with competitive advantage

Advance in the links of the chain, always with competitive advantage

New brands

Market Share in Value | Dec 2019

launching

3.9% 6.5%

2.6%

Inorganic

Organic

Current

New plant in

P

Espírito with

PowerPoint

ICMS

monetization

2017

2018

2019

Source: Nielsen

2020

Advance in the links of the chain, always with competitive advantage

New brands

launching

P

PowerPoint

Leadership in North and

Northeast markets

Market share in value | Dec 2019

57%

22%

11%9%

North

Northeast

Suzano

2nd player

New plant in Espírito with

ICMS

monetization

2017 2018

2019

Source: Nielsen

2020

Expand boldly

into New Markets

Expand boldly into New Markets

State-of-the-

Highly productive

art forests

mills

Pirolysis

Marketpulp

Energy

Lignin

Dissolving

Pulp

MFC

Biocomposites

Bio-chemicals

Resins FF, dispersants, plastics, elastomers, etc.

Textiles, resins, etc.

Sugars

Sweeteners, furfural, etc.

Paper, textiles, paints, wood panels, etc.

Fiber/ PE/ PP/ PLA

Bio-oils,

Bio-fules,

Bio-chemicals

Paper

P&W, paperboard, Tissue, cups

Fluff

Diapers, absorbents, etc.

Nonwovens

Filters, hospital material, etc.

Expand boldly into New Markets

Technology

Partners

Application

Partners

Potencial addressable markets (USD Bn/year)

Paper and Packaging

3.3

Textile

9.0

Plastics

16.0

Fuels

17.0

Chemicals

10.0

Furniture

1.8

Automotive

1.0

Construction

1.0

Animal Nutrition

1.3

Agriculture

3.0

Source: IHS, CCM Market Data, Rubber, Chamical Consultants, Unicamp, ABRAFATI, FGV, Mordor Intelligence, RISI, Hawkins Wright, Ibá, ABIMCI, BNDES, Maxiquim, Suzano

into New

Plastics

Expand boldly

Markets

20% to

60%

of fibers in the composite

One

solution...

Pulp

... multiple applications

Already tested

applications

Cost competitive pulp versus fossil resins

Reduced CO2 footprint

Expand boldly into New Markets

Relevant market growth

The interest in sustainable products

Annual textile production per fiber (M tons)

reinforces our differential

The textile industry today:

107

119

8%-10% of greenhouse

92

9

effect emissions

7

Wood

5

Synthetic

53

68

79

20% of water pollution due to

industrial waste

Cotton

27

26

26

USD 500 Bn / year in lost value

Others

6

6

6

due to underutilization of

2012

2018

2023e

clothes and lack of recycling

Souce: United Nations Alliance for Sustainable Fashion, Hawkins Wright

Expand boldly into New Markets

Disruptive and highly

Certified

Pulp

Mechanical

Micro Fibrillated

Fiber

wood

refining

Cellulose (MFC)

suspension

Textile

Fibers

Staple

Extrusion

Fiber/Filament

and drying

Expand boldly into New Markets

Henna

Virkkunen

at Finnish

Independence

Day

Expand boldly into New Markets

countries

Source: Pöyry, Datamark, Suzano BI

tonnes of plastic packaging

500 billion

plastic bags/year

380 billion

plastic cups/year

Substitution into paper products

Equivalent to

Expand boldly into New Markets

Global Pulp Demand1

Current

Organic

Fiber

Fossil

Future

Demand

Growth

to Fiber

to Fiber

Demand

1. Illustrative graph

Play a leading role in sustainability

Play a leading role in

sustainability

Climate change

Reduce specific emissions in

15%

Water

  • Forest: Increase water availability in 100% of critical watersheds
  • Industry: Reduce 15% of collected water

Industrial waste to landfill

Reduce in 70%

Energy

Increase exports in

50%

Diversity and Inclusion

  • 30% of women and 30% of black people in leadership positions
  • 100% of accessibility
  • 100% inclusive environment and zero prejudice: people with disabilities and LGBTI+

Education

Enhance IDEB in 40% of our priority municipalities

2030 goals, except for Diversity and Inclusion (2025)

Play a leading role in

sustainability

Even more climate positive

-40 million tonnes of carbon

Ambitious sustainability goals for

Replace plastics

Mitigate the

and oil-

income

derivatives

distribution

problem

+10 million

Zero people

tonnes

below the

poverty line in

our influence

areas (~200

thousand people)

More efficiency

Bigger addressable market

Leading role in

sustainability

Strong financial discipline

Disclaimer

Suzano SA published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 14:11:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SUZANO SA
09:12aSUZANO PAH : 2020 Suzano Day Presentation
PU
07:42aSUZANO PAH : Material Fact - Estimated long-term Operational Disbursements
PU
02/12SUZANO PAH : Material Fact - Synergies Update
PU
02/12SUZANO : Reports Record Pulp Sales in Fourth Quarter
BU
02/12MATERIAL FACT : Synergies Estimates Actualization
PU
2019SUZANO : Notice to Shareholders | ADRs Exchange Ratio Change
PU
2019SUZANO : ESM | Minutes of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
2019SUZANO : ESM | Final Voting Map
PU
2019SUZANO : ESM | Consolidated Voting Map
PU
2019SUZANO : ESM | Management Proposal
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 26 951 M
EBIT 2020 6 173 M
Net income 2020 2 407 M
Debt 2020 52 243 M
Yield 2020 0,87%
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,94x
EV / Sales2021 3,39x
Capitalization 53 969 M
Chart SUZANO SA
Duration : Period :
Suzano SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUZANO SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 40,77  BRL
Last Close Price 40,00  BRL
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Schalka Chief Executive Officer
David Feffer Chairman
Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci Chief Financial Officer
Fernando de Lellis Garcia Bertolucci Head-Research & Development
Daniel Feffer Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUZANO SA-3.18%12 371
UPM-KYMMENE-1.65%17 671
STORA ENSO OYJ-3.90%10 893
SVENSKA CELLULOSA6.58%7 457
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%6 043
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION5.22%5 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group