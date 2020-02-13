SUZANO PAH : 2020 Suzano Day Presentation 0 02/13/2020 | 09:12am EST Send by mail :

Suzano The future one year post-merger of Suzano Suzano The future one year post-merger of Suzano Adjusted EBITDA R$ (R$ Bn) 10.7Bn Operating Cash R$ Generation 7.1Bn 3.1 2.8 2.4 2.5 (R$ Bn) 1.8 2.2 1.5 1.5 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Sales volume Net average price Adjusted EBITDA (k ton) 328 31% 288 35% 69% 65% (R$/ton) 1,180 1,165 341 3,773 32% 34% 32% 3,547 68% 68% 66% 3,070 (R$ millions) 1,285 922 Record high 1,373 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 2018 2019 2017 2018 2019 Local market Foreign market 2017 2018 2019 Note: figures do not include Consumer Goods results Net average price (US$/ton) 711 630 Cash Cost Ex-downtimes1 R$/ton 526 2019 average: 471 R$ 658/ton Sales volume (k ton) Record 740 720 697 649 649 697 654 631 high 2,549 2,920 2,214 1,729 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 2015 2016 2017 2018 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Destocking ~450kt ~650kt ~1,100kt 3Q 4Q 2H19 1 2015-2018 figures adjusted by inflation (IPCA) 2019 Covenants exclusion Liquidity enhancement Average term extension Liquidity and Amortization schedule US$ Billion 6.6 3.1 Stand-by 0.7 facilities 2.4 1.5 1.5 1.8 1.3 Cash on 2.4 hand 0.7 Liquidity 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 onward 86% Net debt Leverage 13.4 Bn (US$) 4,9 x (Net debt/ EBITDA em US$) FX: R$4,0307/US$ (31/12/2019) 2019 Covenants exclusion Liquidity enhancement Average term extension Liquidity and Amortization schedule (including Feb/2020 roll-over) US$ Billion 6.7 3.1 Stand-by 0.7 facilities 2.3 1.9 2.1 1.5 Cash on 2.4 1.0 hand 0.4 Liquidity 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 onward 86% Net debt Leverage 13.4 Bn (US$) 4,9 x (Net debt/ EBITDA em US$) FX: R$4,0307/US$ (31/12/2019) PlannedExecuted Capex limited to2019: R$ 5.78 Bn sustaining and (below original guidance) commitments 2020: R$ 4.44 Bn already made Monetization of 1.1 M tons inventory excesso inventories of reduction in 2H19 ~US$ 500 Millions Non-coreassets Sale of R$ 0.4 Bi in sale forests Sinergias capture: Acelleration 90% in 2020 of capture R$ 720-810 M R$ 320-360 M R$ 800-900 M 2019 2020 2021 Steady state in full capacity R$ 1,100-1,200 M R$ 1,000-1,100 M R$ 763 M 201920202021 Steady state in full capacity Note: R$ 311 million including the negative impact of implementation costs and production reduction january ONE 2019 New culture UMA ONE ONE january 2020 People who inspire and transform Unified processes and systems 91% adherence Create and It´s only good for us if it´s good for share value the world Suzano The future one year post-merger of Suzano Megatrends Urbanization Growing and aging population Climate change Tecnology and Digitalization Emerging economies growth Opportunities for Suzano Reduce usage of plastics Renewable materials and inputs Carbon capture Continue being a benchmark in the sector in efficiency, profitability and sustainability, from the forest to the client vision Be a transformational agent in the expansion into new markets for our biomass Be a reference in sustainable and innovative solutions for the bioeconomy and environmental services, based on planted trees Be "Best-in-Class" Maintain relevance Advance in the links of in the total Pulp in Pulp, through the chain, always with cost vision good projects competitive advantage Expand boldly Play a leading role into New in sustainability Markets Be "Best-in-Class" in the total Pulp cost vision Be "Best-in-Class" in the total Pulp cost vision Total Operational Disbursement (R$/ton)(1) Sustaining Capex SG&A + freight Production Cash Cost (incl. downtime) 1,584 418 ~1,300 additional cash generation ~340 460 ~400 706 ~560 2019 20242 US$ 401/ton US$ ~329/ton (1) Real figures. Average 2019 FX : R$ 3.95/US$. Does not include working capital variation | (2) Structural Total Operational Disbursement in full capacity Be "Best-in-Class" in the total Pulp cost vision Third-party37% wood Average forest-mill distance 228 (km) 23% 156 20192024 Be "Best-in-Class" in the total Pulp cost vision MAICel From clone... ... to harvest and transportation Clonal allocation Wood quality Pests and Stresses tolerance diseases resistance Be "Best-in-Class" in the total Pulp cost vision + 4.0 M tons/year Picture: January 2020 Maintain relevance in Pulp, through good projects Maintain relevance in Pulp, through good projects Global Pulp Demand1 Organic growth 1.1 - 1.5 million tons/year Current Organic Demand Growth 1. Illustrative graph Source: Pöyry, Fisher, PPPC, and Suzano BI Drivers Mature Emerging Markets Markets Global Woodfree Tissue Paperboard Specialties Above -0.5 a +0.5%/year 2.0%/year +0.5 a Below -0.5%/year +2.0%/year Maintain relevance in Pulp, through good projects Global Pulp Demand1 Substitution potential At least 0.5 million tons/year Current Organic Fiber to Demand Growth Fiber Fiber availability RecycledIntegrated PaperPulp Current 5-10 years Current 5-10 years 1. Illustrative graph Source: RISI, Suzano BI Maintain relevance in Pulp, through good projects MS M tons/year SP Structural average radius: 50km Ribas Vértere 100k hectares of already acquired land do Rio Pardo Note: growth optionality Advance in the links of the chain, always with competitive advantage Advance in the links of the chain, always with competitive advantage New brands Market Share in Value | Dec 2019 launching 3.9% 6.5% 2.6% Inorganic Organic Current New plant in P Espírito with PowerPoint ICMS monetization 2017 2018 2019 Source: Nielsen 2020 Advance in the links of the chain, always with competitive advantage New brands launching P PowerPoint Leadership in North and Northeast markets Market share in value | Dec 2019 57% 22% 11%9% North Northeast Suzano 2nd player New plant in Espírito with ICMS monetization 2017 2018 2019 Source: Nielsen 2020 Expand boldly into New Markets Expand boldly into New Markets State-of-the- Highly productive art forests mills Pirolysis Marketpulp Energy Lignin Dissolving Pulp MFC Biocomposites Bio-chemicals Resins FF, dispersants, plastics, elastomers, etc. Textiles, resins, etc. Sugars Sweeteners, furfural, etc. Paper, textiles, paints, wood panels, etc. Fiber/ PE/ PP/ PLA Bio-oils, Bio-fules, Bio-chemicals Paper P&W, paperboard, Tissue, cups Fluff Diapers, absorbents, etc. Nonwovens Filters, hospital material, etc. Expand boldly into New Markets Technology Partners Application Partners Potencial addressable markets (USD Bn/year) Paper and Packaging 3.3 Textile 9.0 Plastics 16.0 Fuels 17.0 Chemicals 10.0 Furniture 1.8 Automotive 1.0 Construction 1.0 Animal Nutrition 1.3 Agriculture 3.0 Source: IHS, CCM Market Data, Rubber, Chamical Consultants, Unicamp, ABRAFATI, FGV, Mordor Intelligence, RISI, Hawkins Wright, Ibá, ABIMCI, BNDES, Maxiquim, Suzano into New Plastics Expand boldly Markets 20% to 60% of fibers in the composite One solution... Pulp ... multiple applications Already tested applications Cost competitive pulp versus fossil resins Reduced CO2 footprint Expand boldly into New Markets Relevant market growth The interest in sustainable products Annual textile production per fiber (M tons) reinforces our differential The textile industry today: 107 119 8%-10% of greenhouse 92 9 effect emissions 7 Wood 5 Synthetic 53 68 79 20% of water pollution due to industrial waste Cotton 27 26 26 USD 500 Bn / year in lost value Others 6 6 6 due to underutilization of 2012 2018 2023e clothes and lack of recycling Souce: United Nations Alliance for Sustainable Fashion, Hawkins Wright Expand boldly into New Markets Disruptive and highly Certified Pulp Mechanical Micro Fibrillated Fiber wood refining Cellulose (MFC) suspension Textile Fibers Staple Extrusion Fiber/Filament and drying Expand boldly into New Markets Henna Virkkunen at Finnish Independence Day Expand boldly into New Markets countries Source: Pöyry, Datamark, Suzano BI tonnes of plastic packaging 500 billion plastic bags/year 380 billion plastic cups/year Substitution into paper products Equivalent to Expand boldly into New Markets Global Pulp Demand1 Current Organic Fiber Fossil Future Demand Growth to Fiber to Fiber Demand 1. Climate change Reduce specific emissions in 15% Water Forest : Increase water availability in 100% of critical watersheds

Industry : Reduce 15% of collected water Industrial waste to landfill Reduce in 70% Energy Increase exports in 50% Diversity and Inclusion 30% of women and 30% of black people in leadership positions

100% of accessibility

100% inclusive environment and zero prejudice: people with disabilities and LGBTI+ Education Enhance IDEB in 40% of our priority municipalities 2030 goals, except for Diversity and Inclusion (2025) Play a leading role in sustainability Even more climate positive -40 million tonnes of carbon Ambitious sustainability goals for Replace plastics Mitigate the and oil- income derivatives distribution problem +10 million Zero people tonnes below the poverty line in our influence areas (~200 thousand people) More efficiency Bigger addressable market Leading role in sustainability Strong financial discipline

