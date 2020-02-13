SUZANO PAH : 2020 Suzano Day Presentation

This communication contains certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements are identified with words like "believe," "may," "could," "would," "might," "possible," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate", "potential", "outlook" or "continue," the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, without limitation, statements regarding the implementation of operating and financing strategies and initiatives, including with respect to the integration of Fibria's operations and expected potential synergies, plans with respect to capital expenditures, and factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in prices and customer demand for our products, changes in raw material costs, pricing actions by competitors, changes in the rates of exchange of the Brazilian real against the US dollar, and general changes in the economic environment in Brazil, emerging markets or internationally. Such forward-looking statements are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to such risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur.
The statements information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as at the date of this presentation and should thus be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at the time. They are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors, and are subject to change without notice. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Suzano does not undertake any obligation to update any information, opinion or forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. All information, opinions and forward-looking statements in this communication are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Suzano
Adjusted EBITDA
R$
(R$ Bn)
10.7Bn
Operating Cash
R$
Generation
7.1Bn
3.1
2.8
2.4 2.5
(R$ Bn)
1.8
2.2
1.5 1.5
1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19
1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19
Sales volume
Net average price
Adjusted EBITDA
(k ton)
328
31%
288
35%
69%
65%
(R$/ton)
1,180
1,165
341
3,773
32%
34%
32%
3,547
68% 68%66%
3,070
(R$ millions)
1,285
922
Record
high
1,373
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
2018
2019
2017
2018
2019
Local market
Foreign market
2017 2018 2019
Note: figures do not include Consumer Goods results
Net average price (US$/ton)
711
630
Cash Cost Ex-downtimes1
R$/ton
526
2019 average:
471
R$ 658/ton
Sales volume (k ton)
Record
740
720
697
649
649
697
654
631
high
2,549
2,920
2,214
1,729
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
2015
2016
2017
2018
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Destocking
~450kt ~650kt ~1,100kt
3Q
4Q
2H19
1 2015-2018 figures adjusted by inflation (IPCA)
2019
Covenants exclusion
Liquidity enhancement
Average term extension
Liquidity and Amortization schedule
US$ Billion
6.6
3.1
Stand-by
0.7
facilities
2.4
1.5
1.5
1.8
1.3
Cash on
2.4
hand
0.7
Liquidity
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
onward
86%
Net debt
Leverage
13.4 Bn(US$)
4,9 x (Net debt/ EBITDA em US$)
FX: R$4,0307/US$ (31/12/2019)
2019
Covenants exclusion
Liquidity enhancement
Average term extension
Liquidity and Amortization schedule (including Feb/2020roll-over)
US$ Billion
6.7
3.1
Stand-by
0.7
facilities
2.3
1.9
2.1
1.5
Cash on
2.4
1.0
hand
0.4
Liquidity
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
onward
86%
Net debt
Leverage
13.4 Bn(US$)
4,9 x (Net debt/ EBITDA em US$)
FX: R$4,0307/US$ (31/12/2019)
PlannedExecuted
Capex limited to2019:R$ 5.78 Bn
sustaining and
(below original guidance)
commitments
2020: R$ 4.44 Bn
already made
Monetization of
1.1 M tons inventory
excesso inventories of
reduction in 2H19
~US$ 500 Millions
Non-coreassets
Sale of R$ 0.4 Bi in
sale
forests
Sinergias capture:
Acelleration
90% in 2020
of capture
R$ 720-810 M
R$ 320-360 M
R$ 800-900 M
2019
2020
2021
Steady state in full capacity
R$ 1,100-1,200 M
R$ 1,000-1,100 M
R$ 763 M
201920202021
Steady state in full capacity
Note: R$ 311 million including the negative impact of implementation costs and production reduction
january ONE
2019
New culture
UMA
ONE
ONE
january
2020
People who inspire and
transform
Unified processes and systems
91%
adherence
Create and
It´s only good for
us if it´s good for
share value
the world
Suzano
The future
one year post-merger
of Suzano
Megatrends
Urbanization
Growing and aging population
Climate change
Tecnology and
Digitalization
Emerging economies growth
Opportunities for Suzano
Reduce usage of plastics
Renewable materials and inputs
Carbon capture
Continue being a benchmark in the sector in efficiency, profitability and sustainability, from the forest to the client
vision
Be a transformational agent in the expansion into new markets for our biomass
Be a reference in sustainable and innovative
solutions for the bioeconomy and environmental services, based on planted trees
Be "Best-in-Class"
Maintain relevance
Advance in the links of
in the total Pulp
in Pulp, through
the chain, always with
cost vision
good projects
competitive advantage
Expand boldly
Play a leading role
into New
in sustainability
Markets
Be "Best-in-Class"
in the total Pulp
cost vision
Be "Best-in-Class" in the total Pulp cost vision
Total Operational Disbursement (R$/ton)(1)
Sustaining
Capex
SG&A + freight
Production Cash Cost (incl. downtime)
1,584
418
~1,300
additional cash generation
~340
460
~400
706
~560
2019
20242
US$ 401/ton
US$ ~329/ton
(1) Real figures. Average 2019 FX : R$ 3.95/US$. Does not include working capital variation | (2) Structural Total Operational Disbursement in full capacity
Be "Best-in-Class" in the total Pulp cost vision
Third-party37% wood
Average forest-mill
distance 228 (km)
23%
156
20192024
Be "Best-in-Class" in the total Pulp cost vision
MAICel
From clone...
... to harvest and
transportation
Clonal allocation
Wood quality
Pests and
Stresses tolerance
diseases
resistance
Be "Best-in-Class" in the total Pulp cost vision
+ 4.0
M tons/year
Picture: January 2020
Maintain relevance
in Pulp, through
good projects
Maintain relevance in Pulp, through good projects
Global Pulp Demand1
Organic growth
1.1 - 1.5
million tons/year
Current Organic
Demand Growth
1. Illustrative graph
Source: Pöyry, Fisher, PPPC, and Suzano BI
Drivers
Mature Emerging
Markets Markets Global
Woodfree
Tissue
Paperboard
Specialties
Above
-0.5 a +0.5%/year
2.0%/year
+0.5 a
Below -0.5%/year
+2.0%/year
Maintain relevance in Pulp, through good projects
Global Pulp Demand1
Substitution potential
At least 0.5
million tons/year
Current
Organic
Fiber to
Demand
Growth
Fiber
Fiber availability
RecycledIntegrated
PaperPulp
Current 5-10 years
Current 5-10 years
1. Illustrative graph
Source: RISI, Suzano BI
Maintain relevance in Pulp, through good projects
MS
M tons/year
SP
Structural average
radius: 50km
Ribas
Vértere
100k hectares of
already acquired land
do Rio Pardo
Note: growth optionality
Advance in the links of the chain, always with competitive advantage
Advance in the links of the chain, always with competitive advantage
New brands
Market Share in Value | Dec 2019
launching
3.9% 6.5%
2.6%
Inorganic
Organic
Current
New plant in
P
Espírito with
PowerPoint
ICMS
monetization
2017
2018
2019
Source: Nielsen
2020
Advance in the links of the chain, always with competitive advantage
New brands
launching
P
PowerPoint
Leadership in North and
Northeast markets
Market share in value | Dec 2019
57%
22%
11%9%
North
Northeast
Suzano
2nd player
New plant in Espírito with
ICMS
monetization
2017 2018
2019
Source: Nielsen
2020
Expand boldly
into New Markets
Expand boldly into New Markets
State-of-the-
Highly productive
art forests
mills
Pirolysis
Marketpulp
Energy
Lignin
Dissolving
Pulp
MFC
Biocomposites
Bio-chemicals
Resins FF, dispersants, plastics, elastomers, etc.