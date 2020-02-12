SUZANO PAH : Material Fact - Synergies Update

MATERIAL FACT

SUZANO S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 16.404.287/0001-55

Company Registry (NIRE): 29.3.0001633-1

São Paulo, February 12, 2020 - Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. ("Company" or "Suzano") (B3: SUZB3 | NYSE: SUZ), in compliance with CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2002, as amended, and CVM Instruction 480 of December 7, 2009 ("CVM Instruction 480/09"), as amended, in line with corporate governance best practices, hereby announces that it has updated the projected synergy gains disclosed earlier in the Material Fact notice of March 26, 2019.

1. Projected synergy gains from the business combination with Fibria Celulose S.A. concluded on January 14, 2019.

The Company expects to capture gradually from 2019 to 2021, operating synergies between R$ 1.1 billion and R$ 1.2 billion (before taxes) on a recurring basis after 2021, through a decrease in costs, expenses and capital expenditure in the procurement, forest, industrial, logistics, sales, administrative and personnel areas.

The estimated amount of operating synergies mentioned above does not include the costs of implementing the initiatives linked to these synergies, whose estimates by the Company remain at approximately R$ 200 million by 2021.

Operating synergies captured in 2019 totaled R$ 763 million. Excluding the implementation costs of around R$ 60 million (which were lower than the previous estimate of R$ 100 million) and the negative impact of cuts on production during the period, the operating synergies captured totaled R$ 311 million.

The Company also maintains its estimate of tax synergies that generate deductibility at around R$ 2.0 billion per year in 2020 and 2021. It expects the deductibility to continue until the end of 2029.

2. Period projected and validity of projected synergies

Regarding operating synergies, the updated projected period comprises fiscal years of 2020 and 2021, and the Company expects to capture between R$ 1.0 billion and R$ 1.1 billion by December 31, 2020, and between R$ 1.1 billion and R$ 1.2 billion by December 31, 2021, on a recurring basis after 2021.