Suzano : ESM | Consolidated Voting Map

Pursuant to Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM") Instruction No. 481/2009, the Company makes available to its shareholders the consolidated voting map of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on August 23, 2019, at 9:30 am, at its headquarters located at Avenida Professor Magalhães Neto, 1752, Salvador/BA, CEP 41810-012. It should be noted that, according to the information contained in the absentee ballot, irregular votes will be disregarded, in other words those that are crossed-out, not filled and/or related to resolutions that the shareholder does not have the right to vote. The remaining votes delivered in other matters shall be considered (the ballot was not completely disregarded, but only irregular voting).